Legal Notice – Aug. 31, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL/QUALIFICATIONS

The Board of Directors of the Caldwell County Appraisal District is soliciting proposals for legal services to Collect Delinquent Property Taxes and provide Appraisal Representation.

For proposal requirements or questions please contact Phyllis Fischer (512) 398-5550 ext.



210, or at 211 Bufkin Ln, Lockhart, TX, 78644.

Please submit written proposals to CCAD, PO Box 900, Lockhart, TX 78644. Deadline to submit proposal is 4:30 p.m., October 13, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retail (BQ) License/Permit by Layne Tanner, Sara Barr and Jessica Rutland, dba Lockhart Arts and Craft, to be located at 113A N. Main St., Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. General partners are Layne Tanner, Sara Barr, and Jessica Rutland.

The Caldwell County Unit Road System is seeking bids for the period October 1st, 2017 and terminating September 30th 2018. The following bid items are Aggregate, Asphalt Materials, Flexible Base, Fuel (Regular Unleaded/No. 2 Diesel- low sulfur) , Oil and Lubricants.

Specifications may be obtained by contacting (512) 398-7269 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday). The item bid on should be clearly marked on the front lower left hand corner of the envelope. Bids should show unit pricing and be submitted to the County Auditor’s Office, Caldwell County Courthouse, located at 110 S. Main St., 3rd floor, or P.O. Box 98, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The deadline is September 1st, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened in a public meeting of Commissioner’s Court, September 11th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., located at 110

Main St., 2nd floor, Lockhart, Texas

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert Leo Piglowski, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2017, in Cause No. 10240, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Donna Marie Piglowski .

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Donna Marie Pigloski

3402 Clinton St.

West Seneca, NY 14224

Dated the 22 day of August, 2017.

Alan C. Fielder

Attorney for Donna Marie Piglowski

State Bar No.: 06967000

119 S. Main St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-2338

Facsimile: (512) 398-7327

E-mail: acfielder@flowers-mcdowell.com

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Troy H. Hart, were issued on August 17, 2017, in Cause No.10,234, pending in the Probate Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Edna Muril Hart, as Independent Executor.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administrated are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Independent Executor Estate of Troy H. Hart, deceased c/o TUCK LAW GROUP, PLLC

906 Main Street

Bastrop, Texas 78602

DATED the 23rd day of August, 2017.

TUCK LAW GROUP, PLLC

906 Main Street

Bastrop, TX 78602

Telephone: (512) 321-4944

Facsimile: (512) 321-4946

Michelle Lubbert

Attorney for Edna Muril Hart

State Bar No.: 24085441

E-mail: michelle@joegradytuck.com

PURSUANT TO Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle(s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at 2191 Hwy 21, West, Dale, TX 78616. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1GNEK13TX1R172715

1998 Saturn SC2 VIN: 1G8ZH1279WZ262520

2014 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FA6P0G75ER228033

1989 Heil Trailer VIN: 1HLZ3A7B7K7F54382

1991 Volkswagen Polo VIN: WVWZZZ80ZMP118283

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit, Food and Beverage Certificate by Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar -B-Que, LLC, DBA Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar -B-Que to be located at 1323 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officers of said corporation Henry Michael Capello, Member, Kevin Mills, Member.

The City of Martindale will hold a meeting at 06:30 PM on September 12, 2017 at Council Meeting Room, 407 Main St., Martindale, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2017. The proposed tax rate is 0.489100 per $100 of value.

The proposed tax rate would increase total taxes in City of Martindale by 7.826279 percent.

The Caldwell County ESD #3 will hold a meeting at 06:30 PM on September 13, 2017 at MVFD Bldg., 1 1 1 Lockhart Street, Martindale, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 201 7. The proposed tax rate is 0.089800 per $100 of value.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

THURSDAY,

AUGUST 31, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2005 Chevy COBALT

VIN: 1G1AK12F657610398

LIC: 090FFM

2001 Merc. MOU

VIN:4M2ZU66P81UJ13833

LIC: GXP2685

1991 Chev. LUM

VIN: 2G1WL54TXM1100158

LIC: HNR5256

2001 Mazda MPV

VIN: JM3LW28YX10198287

LIC: PMF124

2012 Honda Pilot

VIN: 5FNYF3H57CB033537

LIC:

1997 Ford EPR

VIN: 1FMDU35P6VUA82096

LIC: TONLY07

2001 Mits. EGT

VIN: 4A3AA46H71E127769

LIC: BPH9903

1997 Ford

VIN: 1FALP52U1VG168014

LIC: ING9624

2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN: 1J4G248N5YC200652

LIC: GNR4734

