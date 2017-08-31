Legal Notice – Aug. 31, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)
PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL/QUALIFICATIONS
The Board of Directors of the Caldwell County Appraisal District is soliciting proposals for legal services to Collect Delinquent Property Taxes and provide Appraisal Representation.
For proposal requirements or questions please contact Phyllis Fischer (512) 398-5550 ext.
210, or at 211 Bufkin Ln, Lockhart, TX, 78644.
Please submit written proposals to CCAD, PO Box 900, Lockhart, TX 78644. Deadline to submit proposal is 4:30 p.m., October 13, 2017.
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retail (BQ) License/Permit by Layne Tanner, Sara Barr and Jessica Rutland, dba Lockhart Arts and Craft, to be located at 113A N. Main St., Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. General partners are Layne Tanner, Sara Barr, and Jessica Rutland.
The Caldwell County Unit Road System is seeking bids for the period October 1st, 2017 and terminating September 30th 2018. The following bid items are Aggregate, Asphalt Materials, Flexible Base, Fuel (Regular Unleaded/No. 2 Diesel- low sulfur) , Oil and Lubricants.
Specifications may be obtained by contacting (512) 398-7269 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday). The item bid on should be clearly marked on the front lower left hand corner of the envelope. Bids should show unit pricing and be submitted to the County Auditor’s Office, Caldwell County Courthouse, located at 110 S. Main St., 3rd floor, or P.O. Box 98, Lockhart, Texas 78644.
The deadline is September 1st, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened in a public meeting of Commissioner’s Court, September 11th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., located at 110
- Main St., 2nd floor, Lockhart, Texas
NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert Leo Piglowski, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2017, in Cause No. 10240, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Donna Marie Piglowski .
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Donna Marie Pigloski
3402 Clinton St.
West Seneca, NY 14224
Dated the 22 day of August, 2017.
Alan C. Fielder
Attorney for Donna Marie Piglowski
State Bar No.: 06967000
119 S. Main St.
Lockhart, TX 78644
Telephone: (512) 398-2338
Facsimile: (512) 398-7327
E-mail: acfielder@flowers-mcdowell.com
NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Troy H. Hart, were issued on August 17, 2017, in Cause No.10,234, pending in the Probate Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Edna Muril Hart, as Independent Executor.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administrated are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Independent Executor Estate of Troy H. Hart, deceased c/o TUCK LAW GROUP, PLLC
906 Main Street
Bastrop, Texas 78602
DATED the 23rd day of August, 2017.
TUCK LAW GROUP, PLLC
906 Main Street
Bastrop, TX 78602
Telephone: (512) 321-4944
Facsimile: (512) 321-4946
Michelle Lubbert
Attorney for Edna Muril Hart
State Bar No.: 24085441
E-mail: michelle@joegradytuck.com
PURSUANT TO Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle(s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at 2191 Hwy 21, West, Dale, TX 78616. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1GNEK13TX1R172715
1998 Saturn SC2 VIN: 1G8ZH1279WZ262520
2014 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FA6P0G75ER228033
1989 Heil Trailer VIN: 1HLZ3A7B7K7F54382
1991 Volkswagen Polo VIN: WVWZZZ80ZMP118283
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit, Food and Beverage Certificate by Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar -B-Que, LLC, DBA Lockhart Chisholm Trail Bar -B-Que to be located at 1323 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officers of said corporation Henry Michael Capello, Member, Kevin Mills, Member.
The City of Martindale will hold a meeting at 06:30 PM on September 12, 2017 at Council Meeting Room, 407 Main St., Martindale, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2017. The proposed tax rate is 0.489100 per $100 of value.
The proposed tax rate would increase total taxes in City of Martindale by 7.826279 percent.
The Caldwell County ESD #3 will hold a meeting at 06:30 PM on September 13, 2017 at MVFD Bldg., 1 1 1 Lockhart Street, Martindale, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 201 7. The proposed tax rate is 0.089800 per $100 of value.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:
THURSDAY,
AUGUST 31, 2017
10:00 A.M.
AT
BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY
1400 SOUTH
COMMERCE ST.
LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644
2005 Chevy COBALT
VIN: 1G1AK12F657610398
LIC: 090FFM
2001 Merc. MOU
VIN:4M2ZU66P81UJ13833
LIC: GXP2685
1991 Chev. LUM
VIN: 2G1WL54TXM1100158
LIC: HNR5256
2001 Mazda MPV
VIN: JM3LW28YX10198287
LIC: PMF124
2012 Honda Pilot
VIN: 5FNYF3H57CB033537
LIC:
1997 Ford EPR
VIN: 1FMDU35P6VUA82096
LIC: TONLY07
2001 Mits. EGT
VIN: 4A3AA46H71E127769
LIC: BPH9903
1997 Ford
VIN: 1FALP52U1VG168014
LIC: ING9624
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee
VIN: 1J4G248N5YC200652
LIC: GNR4734
