Legal Notice – July 6, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, July 13

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: 1000 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX 78644

Names: Rachel Byrd, Daniel Ramirez, Ken Griffith, Joanne Tanner, Blanca Benner, Judi Killian, Gilbert Rodriguez

Contents: Bicycles, Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools, Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items.

———————————

CONSTRUCTION

Advertisement and

Invitation for Bids

The City of Martindale will receive bids for 2016 TxCDBG Water Improvements, Contract #7216320 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Martindale City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 11:01 a.m. on the same day at City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655.

Bids are invited for several items and quantities of work as follows:

The work of this project at the Martindale WSC Chaffe Water Tower site generally consists of modifying the existing water elevated storage tank by adding 46.2’ of height to 6 legs, modifying all appurtenances such as existing concrete footings, struts, windage rods and recoating modified areas.

Bid/Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications are on file at the Martindale City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655. Questions are to be directed to the Project Engineer, Richard Gallegos, PE, rg@gallegoseng.com, (210) 641-0812. Copies of the Bid/Contract Documents may be obtained by depositing $20.00 with Gallegos Engineering, Inc. for each set of documents obtained. The deposit will be refunded if the documents and drawings are returned in good condition within 10 days following the bid opening. Email the Project Engineer, Richard Gallegos <rg@gallegoseng.com> to request bidding documents.

A bid bond in the amount of 5 percent of the bid issued by an acceptable surety shall be submitted with each bid [for those contracts that exceed $100,000]. A certified check or bank draft payable to the City of Martindale or negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (as par value) may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than, the federally determined prevailing (Davis-Bacon and Related Acts) wage rate, as issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Affairs and contained in the contract documents, must be paid on this project. In addition, the successful bidder must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sex, sexual identity, gender identity, or national origin. Adherence to the city’s Section 3 Policy is required for contracts and subcontracts in excess of $100,000.

The City of Martindale reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. Bids may be held by City of Martindale for a period not to exceed 30 days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award. All contractors/subcontractors that are debarred, suspended or otherwise excluded from or ineligible for participation on federal assistance programs may not undertake any activity in part or in full under this project.

Kim Smith, Mayor July 6, 2017

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUISE BENTLEY, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2017, in Cause No. 10230, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: JACQUELINE M. BUMGARDNER, Independent Executrix of the Estate of LOUSIE BENTLEY.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Jacqueline M. Bumgardner, Independent Executrix of the Estate of Louise Bentley,

Deceased c/o: Christie Ortman Fullilove Attorney at Law

403 St. George

Gonzales, Texas 78629

DATED the day of June, 2017. Attorney for: Jacqueline M. Bumgardner, Independent Executrix of the Estate of Louise Bentley, Deceased State Bar No.: 24084171 403 St. George

Gonzales, Texas 78629

GONZALES, Texas 78629

Telephone: (830) 672-9535

Facsimile: (830) 672-8654

E-mail:

cofullilove@gmail.com

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

THURSDAY, JULY 6, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

1985 HONDA

VIN: JH2MC1304FK004616

LIC: EZ165

2003 Mits UEL

VIN: 4A3AA46G13E060502

LIC: 82Y0469

2001 Toyt UVS

VIN: 4T1BF28B71U169124

LIC: GBC5853

2001 Ford Explorer

VIN: 1FMZU63P81UB24868

LIC: 512191B

1993 Chrys NFA

VIN: KNAFE121045022206

LIC: 98T4916

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

PUBLIC BID NOTICE

The City of Lockhart is accepting bids until 10 am, Thursday, July 20, 2017, for a “maintenance project” requiring excavation at an average depth of 4 ½ feet and placement of approximately 3,100 linear feet of 18” C-900 PVC water pipe according to

standard construction specifications. The City will provide all pipe, fittings, trace wire, and backfill materials. There will be approximately 10

connections. Excavated materials can be spread on site. All this work will be in a country setting on private property with no traffic control requirements or other utility lines in the area.

Leak testing will be required.

Sealed bids may be mailed to: City of Lockhart, P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, Texas 78644 or delivered to 308 W. San Antonio St during normal hours and must be externally marked “Pipe Installation Bid”.

Bids not received by the specified date and time will be returned unopened. Questions may directed to Sean Kelley, W/WW Supt at 512-376-8057 during normal business hours. The selected contractor must provide General Liability and Workers’ Compensation insurance naming the City of Lockhart as an additional insured before a contract is signed.

The City of Lockhart retains the right to reject any or all bids.