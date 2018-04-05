PUBLIC NOTICES FOR APRIL 5, 2018 Share:







PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. If an abandoned vehicle is not claimed under section 683.012 by owner or lienholder: waives all rights and interests in the item; and consents to the sale of the item by public auction or the transfer of the item as provided by subsection. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 11, 2018

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2010 GMC 1500 P/U

VIN#

3GTRCUEA4AG298671

Hwy. 183 & 1185

2012 Dodge Caravan

VIN#

2C4RDGCG1CR241802

SH 130N. MM 464, Mendoza

2005 Ford CVP

VIN#

2FAHP71W05X165653

FM 20 (State Park Rd)

1994 CADI DFW

VIN#

1G6KD52B8RU296774

1516 W. San Antonio St

2015 Honda ACC

VIN#

1HGCR3F93FA004820

Hwy 80

2005 Chev Cavalier

VIN#

1G1JC52F857166655

HWY 183

2003 Nissan ABS

VIN#

1N4AL11E33C199078

Barth Rd.

2001 Honda UEX

VIN#

1HGCG31511S025409

1854 & Easy St.

2001 Ford F-250

VIN#

1FTNX20F21EB94746

Rocky Rd. / FM 2001

2002 Toyota Camry

VIN#

4T1BF30K22U016539

Wolf Ran Rd., HWY 80, Martindale

2008 Chevrolet ML

VIN#

1G1ZS58F68F108308

Rocky Rd/FM 2001

———————————

State of Texas County of Caldwell

Cause : 16-O-182

Notice of Constable’s Sale.(Real Property)

By Virtue of a Order of Sale in Tax Suits issued out of the 421st Judicial District Court of

Caldwell County, Texas, in a certain cause numbered 16-O-182. On the 22nd day of January,

A.D. 2018, styled: PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING NATIONAL 1, LLC vs. JEFFREY CALHOUN A/K/A JEFFREY L. CALHOUN A/K/A JEFFERY L. CALHOUN AND TINA CALHOUN, ET AL, to me, as Constable Pct. 1 directed and delivered, I have levied upon this 23RD day of February A.D. 2018 the property of Jeffrey and Tina Calhoun the following described real property:

LOT FIFTEEN (15), BLOCK “E”, MUSTANG MEADOWS PHASE I, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT CABINET “A”, SLIDE 92, THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 83 Pinto Pony Path, Dale, Texas 78616

On May 1, 2018, being the first Tuesday of the Month, between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. starting at 10:00 A.M. at The Caldwell County Judicial Center, located at 1703 S. Colorado Street Lockhart, Texas 78644, I will proceed to sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash in hand, all right, title and interest of Jeffrey and Tina Calhoun in and to the real property described above.

Dated at Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, 3-20-2018

Constable Victor “Smitty” Terrell Caldwell County, Texas

———————————

Auction Notice

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning school furniture including teacher desks, classroom tables, student desks, student chairs, filing cabinets, work room tables, cafeteria tables, gas stoves, shelving units, vehicles, 2 tractors, planer, saw, computer tables and picnic tables. To bid on these items please go to Renebates.com and look for the Lockhart ISD logo or view link on Lockhart ISD website under the Bulletin Board. The auction will open Monday, April 2nd and close Monday, April 16th at 1pm. Pickup must be by appointment from April 17th thru April 23rd.

———————————

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

———————————NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

———————————

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 398-3506.

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Travis (512) 784-6940.