Public Notices Feb. 13 2020

ORDINANCE 2020-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 8.465 ACRES IN THE FRANCIS BERRY SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 2, LOCATED AT 1501 CLEAR FORK STREET, FROM RMD RESIDENTIAL MEDIUM DENSITY DISTRICT TO PDD PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, INCLUDING BY-REFERENCE A PDD DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR HERITAGE PLACE SUBDIVISION

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATIONS FOR HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX FUNDING

The City of Lockhart collects a Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) from hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other lodging facilities. Under state law, the revenues from HOT funds may be used only to directly promote tourism and the hotel/motel industry. The City of Lockhart Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board is accepting applications from eligible groups and businesses for the use of HOT funds in 2020. The City of Lockhart Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board recommends allocations to the Lockhart City Council. Applications must be submitted (either hard copy or electronically) no later than 5 p.m. February 28, 2020. Applications submitted after this date will be considered in September 2020. Applications are available for download from the City of Lockhart website under the following link: http://www.lockhart-tx.org/page/gov_hotel_occupancy_tax/. For more information, please call 512-398-3461 ext. 229.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF TEST OF

AUTOMATIC TABULATING EQUIPMENT (DS200) FOR MARCH 3, 2020 DEMOCRATIC/REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTIONS

(AVISO PUBLICO DE PRUEBA DE EQUIPO DE TABULACION AUTOMATICA (DS200) PARA EL 3 DE MARZO DE 2020

ELECCIONES PRIMARIAS DEMOCRATICAS / REPUBLICANAS)

Notice is hereby given that the Logic and Accuracy Direct Recording Equipment that will be used in the Democratic/Republican Primary Elections held on election day will be tested Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Location: Caldwell County Election’s Office, 1403 Blackjack St.. Lockhart, Texas to ascertain that it will accurately count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures.

Por la presente se da aviso de que el equipo de grabacion directa de logica y precision que se utilizara en las elecciones primarias democatas / repulicanas celebradas el dia de las elecciones se probara el viernes 14 febrero de 2020 a las 9:00 a.m. Ubicacion: Oficina Electoral del Condado de Caldwell, 1403 Blackjack St., Lockhart, Texas, para asegurarse de que contara con precision los votos emitidos para todas las oficinas y en todas las medidas.

Pamela Ohlendorf, CERA REO

Caldwell County Elections Administrator

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF EDELBERTO ACEVEDO RIVERA, PROBATE CAUSE NO.10,468 COUNTY COURT AT LAW OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

LUZ MONGE ACEVEDO, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine Heirship, Independent Administration and Letters of Administration, of the said EDELBERTO ACEVEDO RIVERA, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the CALDWELL COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in

Lockhart, Texas, this the 7″ day of February, 2020.

TERESA RODRIGUEZ

County Clerk

Caldwell County, Texas

Bye/Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were issued to Independent Executor Tamara Adcock on June 8, 2019 in the Estate of Stephen Miles Croy, Deceased, in Cause No. 10414 in County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas. CLAIMS may be filed as prescribed by law with the attorney for the Estate Gabriel Gutierrez, Jr., at his law office at 2101 South IH 35, Suite 209, Austin, TX 78741. All persons or entities must file notice of their claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered, and are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Gabriel Gutierrez, Jr., Attorney at Law, 2101 South IN 35, Suite 209, Austin, TX 78741. (512) 472-9211

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

FRANKLIN DUANE OTTO, DECEASED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of FRANKLIN DUANE OTTO, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2020, in Cause No. 10466, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to CONNIE JEANNINE OTTO GILKEY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorneys for the Estate addressed as follows: Estate of FRANKLIN DUANE OTTO, Deceased, c/o VACEK, KIECKE & COLMENERO, LLP, P.O. Box

1845, Austin, Texas 78767. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MARC KEVIN HOLM, PROBATE CAUSE NO.10,473, COUNTY COURT OF LAW, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

Kevin Ladel Lawayne Holmes, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION FOR LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR AND FOR A

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, of the said MARC KEVIN HOLM, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock a.m. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in

Lockhart. Texas, this the 27′l’ day of January, 2020.

TERESA RODRIGUEZ, COUNTY CLERK

Caldwell County, Texas

By Shanon Williams, Deputy

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF GOMECINDO GUTIERREZ, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of Gomecino Gutierrez, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2020, in Cause No. 10,413 pending in County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to Don E. Walden.

Claims may be presented to the Administrator addressed as follows:

Don E. Walden

Administrator, Estate of Gomecindo Gutierrez, Deceased 8310-1 N. Capital of Tx Hwy, Suite 305

Austin, Texas 78731

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 13th day of Februar, 2020

Don E. Walden

Administator

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON LAND USE ASSUMPTIONS AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLAN RELATING TO POSSIBLE ADOPTION OF WASTEWATER IMPACT FEES

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 395, that the Board of Directors of the County Line Special Utility District will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting, open to the public, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 6:30 p.m, located at 8870 Camino Real, Uhland, Texas 78640. The purpose of the hearing is to consider the land use assumptions and capital improvements plan under which a wastewater impact fee may be imposed. Any member of the public has the right to appear at the hearing and present evidence for or against the land use assumptions and capital improvements plan.

Application has been made with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers permit, BG, by Kristina Smith dba 5R Grill and Bar, to be located at 6623 HWY 304, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers of said corporation 5R Gill and Bar, Owner Kristina Smith.

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit, BG, by Felicitas C. Ruiz dba Taqueria Los Huaraches to be located at 1201 Pancho St., Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas 78644. Owner is Felicitas Ruiz.

Application has been made with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for

A Mixed Beverage Permit (MB) and a Food and Beverage Certificate (FB) by Lockhart JM Corp. DBA Casa Jalisco 4 of 2001 S Colorado St Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County. Secretary, President and Manager of said corporation is Pedro Leon Villalpando

ANNUAL MEETING

The annual meeting of Polonia Water Supply Corporation will be held at the office on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the water supply office located at 2990 FM 1185, Lockhart, Texas. The purpose of the meeting is to elect directors and to transact any other business that may properly come before the board.

Joe Kelly, Jr. President

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 10:00 A.M., February 20, 2020 for the Town Branch Trail Phase I at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of construction of approximately 2,091 LF of 10’ wide concrete trail including pedestrian ramps and drainage infrastructure. All necessary SWPPP measures, excavation and backfill, subgrade preparation, compaction, testing, and other necessary appurtenances as detailed in the plans and specifications shall be incorporated into the construction.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project at least five (5) business days prior to bid opening through www.civcastusa.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastusa.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within ninety (90) days after the date on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED FEBRUARY 04, 2020

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on February 4, 2020, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2020, the same being the 3rd day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at ——1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

:

§

§

§

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

17-T-9482, Account No(s). 20200082, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. CLICK ENERGY COMPANY, Mineral Account consisting of a .8125000 Working Interest in the Costatex Fee Lease 10001121-000, Operator – Click Energy Company/Luling-Branyon, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $128,746.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,833.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

18-T-9544, Account No(s). 91456, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. PEDRO J. BUENO, ALSO KNOWN AS PEDRO BUENO JAIMES, ALSO KNOWN AS PEDRO JAIMES VUENO, ET AL, Manufactured Home bearing Label No. HWC0346783, Serial No. CLW021102TX, generally located at 125 Mount Sinai, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $24,490.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,908.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9630, Account No(s). 26404, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MARK D. CHRISTY, Part of Lot 3, Block 2, Town of Prairie Lea, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Instrument No. 2014-004934, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $36,090.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,615.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 4, 2020

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203