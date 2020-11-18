Rachel Mary Gonzalez Share:







Rachel Mary Gonzalez, 53 was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Her parents Jessie Joe and Mary Gonzalez preceded her in death. She is survived by Armanda Soliz Jr., her children: John Colunga, Roberto Carlos Sanchez, Amanda Soliz, Trisha Soliz and four grandchildren. Her sisters: Sylvia Avila (Ernie), Dora Chazarreta (Steve), Brothers; Jessie and Joseph Gonzalez.

Rachel worked as a CNA in many nursing homes during her 24 years of caring for patients and families. She was best known for baking the best cakes for family and friends. She also made the best bunuelos during the holidays. Rachel loved taking care of her pets, Charlie and Thor, she wanted the very best for them. The family wants to give a big thank you to Kindred Hospice of Austin for all the support and comfort they provided, not just to Rachel, but the family.

