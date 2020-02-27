Shawn Thomas Eaton Share:







Shawn Thomas Eaton, 29, was taken away from this life unexpectedly on February 23, 2020 in Austin, TX. He was born to parents Thomas J. Eaton and Cynthia L. Staudt, March 21, 1990 in Lafayette, Indiana.

Shawn graduated from Lockhart High School in 2008. He loved music and was a great artist who enjoyed tinkering with anything.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cynthia and William Henry Alex, Sr.; his father, Thomas Eaton; his children, Wyatt Dagan Eaton, Pauline Denice Scales and Brooklyn Elaine Eaton; step son, Oliver Bruce Scales; brothers, William Henry Alex, Jr and Jacob Wayne Alex and other extended family members including aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shawn’s family invites you to join them on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home to celebrate his life. A visitation will begin at 1 PM and continue until service time at 3PM. To sign the guestbook visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome@att.net.