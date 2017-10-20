Lions fall to Dripping Springs

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

The Varsity Lions remain hungry for a District win this week, following a devastating 14-52 loss in a brutal catfight with the Dripping Springs Tigers.

In a game plagued by unsportsmanlike conduct from the Tigers, the Lions were able to put together small successes, while being outmanned and outgunned by one of the top teams in Class 5A in the state.

On their first drive, the Lions put together a long, slow touchdown after faking a punt to save fourth down. Jayden Garza put the Lions on the board with a 38-yard scamper to the end zone, and Juan Ocampo easily split the upright for the point after.

Almost immediately, the Tigers answered with a touchdown of their own. On the return, Daetron Ellison got through for a big return, but the run was called back on a penalty for an illegal block in the back.

After that, the Lion had trouble generating any momentum, foiled by a series of miscues and penalties.

“When you face an explosive offense with as many weapons as Dripping Springs has you have to keep the ball away, keep the clock running and score points,” Coach Brian Herman said. “We did the first two but we didn’t get enough points on the board.”

The Lions scored their second touchdown on the night during their first drive of the second half, when Austin Garcia powered his way into the end zone from the 3-yard line.

On defense, the Lions often held their own against a fast, powerful Tiger offense.

“We have great kids who work their tails off,” Defensive Coordinator Cody McGuire said. “They just need to play fast and not worry about mistakes. Clear mind equals fast feet, cloudy mind equals slow feet.”

“Despite the loss, we found some very promising moments on film that we highlighted to the boys,” Herman added. “I continue to tell them that their record does not define them or determine the outcome of any of our remaining games.”

This week, the Lions will take on the Alamo Heights Mules at home in the special Junior High/Youth Recognition night. Historically a tough opponent for the Lions, the Mules come into the contest with a 3-3 (2-1) record, having fallen to Kerrville Tivy during the second week of the season.

“There are no easy games in this district,” Herman said. “We have faced two of the top teams in the last two games. We believe that our experiences in those games have given us opportunities to improve. Alamo Heights is yet another very tough opponent and we must play our best to win. I shared with the boys that there are four keys to victory: 1. Believe you can win! 2. Do what you are coached to do! 3. Give max effort every second of every play! 4. Believe you will win until the final buzzer!”

If they do that, he believes the Lions have a chance for their first District win on Friday night.

Elsewhere in District 5A during week four:

The Seguin Matadors (1-2) fell to the Mules (2-1); Boerne Champion (2-1) crushed Marble Falls (0-3); and Medina Valley (2-1) fell to Kerrville Tivy (2-1).

This week, as the Lions face the Mules, the Matadors will take on Medina Valley, the Chargers of Boerne-Champion will square of with Dripping Springs, and the Tivy Antlers will face Marble Falls.

Kickoff at Lion Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, following a special Band-O-Rama performance.

