Terry Lynn (Homann) Breeding Share:







Terry Lynn (Homann) Breeding joined her Eternal Father on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at the Christopher House in Austin, Texas. Terry was born on June 1st, 1954 in Lockhart, Texas to John and Margie Fritsch. She was the first child out of three children. Terry was a talented cook and would whip up something from nothing, making beans and rice special for five consecutive days. Terry had a passion for living, often commenting on the small wonders of life including birds, squirrels and being awe stricken as a cold front was blowing through central Texas. Terry’s children, the absolute joys of her life, always knew that she loved them unconditionally. No matter what the problem, when they needed advice, she would say something that would immediately put everything into perspective. Terry was originally baptized into the Church of Christ in Dale, Texas but converted to Catholicism in 2006/2007 at the Sacred Heart Parrish in Red Rock, Texas. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger Neal Breeding, son Alaric Earl Aldridge, and nephew Robert Ryan Armstrong.

Terry is survived by her son Anshan Joseph and his wife Danielle Nicole Aldridge of Red Rock, Texas, her daughter Hope Elizabeth Breeding of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Abigail Elizabeth Aldridge, Christian Julius Negron, Tommy Daniel Negron, Nicolas Jessie Baldenegro; and her siblings John Robert “Bob” and his wife Pamela Armstrong Fritsch of Lockhart, Texas and Michael Dean Homann and his wife Diana Rice of Saxapahaw, North Carolina and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family intends to have a Memorial Mass at a later date once the Coronavirus has subsided.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/terry-lynn-homann-breeding