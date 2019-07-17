Thinking of running for city council? Share:







Filing period begins

Saturday, runs through Aug. 19

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Lockhart residents interested in challenging for one of four city council positions can officially apply for a place on the ballot beginning Saturday, July 20, when the filing period begins.

District 1 councilmember Juan Mendoza, District 2 Councilmember John Castillo, and at-large councilmembers Angie Gonzales-Sanchez and Brad Westmoreland each confirmed this week they planned to defend their places on the city’s seven-member governing body.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday night officially kicked off election season, voting unanimously to order the general election and establish early voting locations and polling places.

You can access a district voting map online at http://www.lockhart-tx.org/page/gov_city_secretary.

Early voting will run Oct. 21-Nov. 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Caldwell County Election Administrator’s Office located at 1403 Blackjack St.

The physical address to file an application in person is City Hall at 308 W. San Antonio St. City Hall is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

If filing an application by mail, send it to City of Lockhart, attention City Secretary, PO Box 239, Lockhart, TX 78644.

For more information, contact City Secretary Connie Constancio at 512-398-3461 or e-mail her at cconstancio@lockhart-tx.org.