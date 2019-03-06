Vincent Acosta Share:







Vincent Acosta, a resident of Lockhart, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 45. His family held a visitation and a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart on Sunday, March 3, 2019. His family held a secondary visitation and Recitation of the Holy Rosary at Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Austin on Monday, March 4, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2018 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Burial followed at San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart. For more information and to sign the online guest register, please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com or call (512) 398-2300.

