William (Bill) Dean Koehler, 79, of Lockhart, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 22nd. William was born to the late Burnett and Mildred (Alexander) Koehler on November 21, 1939 in Lockhart, Texas. William graduated from Lockhart High School and married his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline Taylor Koehler of Lockhart on June 28,1958. William worked for Central Soya, now Livengood Feeds, for 25 years. Being a man of many talents who was quite the handyman, after leaving Central Soya, William got his HVAC license and opened an air conditioning/electrical business with his business partner, Joe McWhorter. He served the residents of Lockhart for many years as a successful air conditioner expert. In between working the business, William could be found deer hunting in the Winter and escaping to Port O’Connor to fish whenever he could in the Summer. Port O’Connor was his happy place. William is preceded in death by his son, Kevin D. Koehler; his brother, Keith Koehler; his sister, Trudy Koehler McEachern; and his parents, Burnett and Mildred. William is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline along with his son Gary (Charlotte) Koehler, his daughter Phyllis (Tommy) Raemsch, daughter-in-law Kelley Koehler, grandson Chad Raemsch, granddaughter Natalie (Peyton) Cain, great grandson Connor Cain, sister-in-law Shirley Koehler, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Heart Association. Graveside services were held on Saturday, August 24th at 6:00 pm at the Delhi Cemetery. Pastor Kyle Horton of Union Independent Baptist Church in Lavaca, AR officiated the service. Pallbearers were Chad Raemsch, Peyton Cain, Jason Koehler, James Jackson, James McEachern and Michael Reed.

