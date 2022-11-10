Alliance Water tour highlights progress on new treatment system Share:







SAN MARCOS — Alliance Regional Water Authority hosted a site visit this week to showcase construction progress on the Carrizo-Wilcox Water Project. Member partners, including the cities of Kyle, Buda, and San Marcos; the Canyon Regional Water Authority; and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority were invited to join Alliance Water Executive Director, Graham Moore, as he led the group through a series of site

visits beginning with a tour of the Water Treatment Facility in Rosanky. The tour continued along the Segment A Pipeline, stopping at Pecan Branch Creek to let participants watch as construction crews mined

under the creek to install the 48-inch pipeline. The tour concluded at the Booster Pump Station in Maxwell where the group looked inside the largest storage tank in the entire Alliance Water system, a 5-million-gallon tank with a 150.

Graham Moore highlighted the significance of this event, explaining, “a tremendous amount of planning, collaboration and hard work goes into delivering clean, potable water. It was so special to give our partners a

first-hand look at the construction progress and to show the efforts being made to help satisfy the water needs in the area for decades to come.”

The site tour provided the opportunity to highlight substantial progress on the Carrizo-Wilcox Water Project as the main facilities begin to take shape. In addition to the construction areas visited on the tour, construction recently began on the Segment D Pipeline, an 18-mile north-south pipeline segment that will transfer water from Maxwell to the Crystal Clear SUD delivery point. Construction on pipeline Segments A and B are well= underway, with Segment A 55 percent complete and Segment B 30 percent complete.

Alliance Water is currently bidding Segment E and will start the bidding process on the Elevated Storage Tanks and pipeline Segment C, the final segment of the pipeline transmission system, in the coming months. These are last of nine total projects that comprise this effort.

Once completed, the Carrizo-Wilcox system will deliver 27 million gallons of water per day to over 225,000 residents to meet the fast-growing demand for a clean, reliable, and sustainable source of water along the I-35 corridor.