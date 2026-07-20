Alvin Adolph Zimmerhanzel Share:







Alvin Adolph Zimmerhanzel, age 83, of Giddings (formerly of Lockhart), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 17, 2026. Born on January 3, 1943, in Kovar, Texas, to Helen (Evicic) and Adolph Zimmerhanzel. Alvin grew up in a lively household with twelve siblings.

Alvin’s life was forever changed when he met Mary Ann Hutcheson at a high school football game in Yoakum, Texas. Their connection blossomed into a deep and lasting love, and at the age of nineteen, they married on March 24, 1962, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne, Texas. Devoted to each other for 60 years; a testament to their enduring love and the strength of their bond. United by their Catholic faith, Alvin and Mary Ann built a warm and loving family, raising three children with strong values. Alvin’s commitment to his faith grew as he advanced to the Third Degree of the Knights of Columbus.

A man of remarkable determination and skill, Alvin’s career spanned welding in manufacturing, managing the B&B charcoal plant in Cistern, Texas, and serving as ranch foreman on an 8,000-acre ranch in DeWalt, Texas. Thereafter in 1976, Alvin and Mary Ann returned to Lockhart, where Alvin founded Zimmerhanzel Welding, Inc. His business thrived during the oil boom of the early 1980’s in Lee County. A couple of his highlights of his welding career was working alongside renowned oilwell firefighter Red Adair fighting oil well blow-outs and designing and fabricating a bridge crossing the Corpus Christi canal. Alvin’s expertise with drilling rigs, custom designs, equipment repairs, and fabrication welding made his services highly sought after in the oil field and local businesses. His dedication influenced the family’s move to Giddings, where he continued to build his business until his retirement in June 2016.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings: Elsie Rosanky, Henry Zimmerhanzel, Joe Zimmerhanzel, George Zimmerhanzel, Edna Kalmus, Mary Morris, Agnes Morris-Heck, Cyril Zimmerhanzel, Annie Wagner, Anton Zimmerhanzel, Stanley Zimmerhanzel, Vickie Haas, and a great-grandchild, Camden James Murille.

Alvin’s steadfast devotion to his family was the guiding force throughout his life. Above all, he treasured and prioritized his loved ones, always placing their well-being at the center of everything he did. He is survived by his children: Dee Halliburton (Tom) of Lockhart, Dennis Zimmerhanzel (Pam) of Caldwell, and Deana Blaschke (Roger) of Bastrop. Alvin was blessed with ten grandchildren – Kody and Logan Zimmerhanzel, and Sheldon and Chad Halliburton, Magan Blasig, Justin Zimmerhanzel, Ashley Schaeffer, Kayla Coogler, Brent Cromwell, and Kaleigh Murille, and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as a special niece, Sherrie Haddock who helped care for Dad over the last several years.

Alvin was known for his infectious smile, generous spirit, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He cherished time spent with his family, always going above and beyond to bring joy to those around him.

Alvin was a die-hard Texas Longhorn fan, and his enthusiasm for UT football, baseball, and softball was unmatched. He would gladly rearrange his schedule to ensure he never missed a game. When the Longhorns weren’t playing, Alvin was known for his skill at dominoes, always ready to deal a winning hand.

Alvin will be remembered for many things, but his devotion to God, his family, and his lifelong friends will never be forgotten. He was a loving husband, beloved father, cherished papa, uncle, and friend whose legacy of kindness and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A visitation and rosary will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas. Visitation – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 23, 2026. The mass will begin at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas, with the burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 19106 San Marcos Hwy, San Marcos, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to a charitable organization of your choice in honor of Alvin Zimmerhanzel.