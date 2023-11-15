Arrows looking forward to big things on hardwood Share:







LPR staff

The Prairie Lea Arrows have begun their basketball season, opening at Round Rock Christian Academy on Nov. 10 with a 57-48 loss to the Crusaders.

Prairie lea is led by Head Coach Lindsey Demetriou, who is beginning her second season over the Arrows.

Demetriou was an all-everything student-athlete at Prairie Lea, leading the Arrows to a 3rd-place finish in the district last season as well as a Bi-District Championship, losing a tight, 39-33, game at McMullen County in the Area.

Four Arrows starters from last season return this season, including District MVP Keyanna Reed, TABC Regional 1st Team Guard Maegan Zapata, Kayle Molina and Vanessa Sigala.

This season promises to be one for the books for the Prairie Lea Lady Arrows.

Newcomers to the program to watch for the Arrows this year will be junior Angelina Valencia, sophomore Abigail Grantham, and freshmen Kendall Nielsen and Kelsie Cubit.

This time around, the Lady Arrows are looking to claim the District throne and go far into the playoffs. The district is always tough and should be a battle again this year. Moulton and Pettus are always strong, and Waelder looks to have a solid team that will compete this year.

The Prairie Lea girls played host to Seguin Lifegate Christian Tuesday night.

* * *

Prairie Lea Indians

Basketball Schedule

(Remaining)

November

16-18 – at McDade Tournament (Varsity, TBD)

20 – at Nixon-Smiley (Varsity, Noon)

21 – Home vs. Valor South Austin (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 – Fayetteville Classic (Varsity, TBA)

December

5 – Austwell Tivoli (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

8 – at Luling (Varsity, 6:30 p.m.)

12 – Home vs. Waelder (Varsity, 6:30 p.m.)

14-16 – Prairie Lea Tournament (Varsity, TBA)

18 – Home vs. Runge (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

19 – at Calvert (Varsity, Noon)

January

2 – at Flatonia (Varsity, 1 p.m.)

5 – at Moulton (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

9 – at Nordheim (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

12 – Home vs. Pettus (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

16 – Home vs. Austwell Tivoli (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

19 – at Waelder (Varsity, 6 p.m.

26 – at Runge (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

30 – Home vs. Moulton (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

February

2 – Home vs. Nordheim (Varsity, 6 p.m.)

6 – at Pettus (Varsity, 6 p.m.)