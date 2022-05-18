Black’s pulls off spectacular 90th anniversary￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Capping off a long day of celebration for Texas’ oldest same-family run restaurant, the musical entertainer for the 90th anniversary, Shinyribs, told the crowd at the music pavilion south of the Lockhart establishment, “Black’s Barbecue is a beautiful thing. I am glad to be a part of it. Tribute to your ancestors.”

Shinyribs and his band put on a fun-filled hour-and-a-half show for those who braved the heat. The day started with a throng of people at noon standing in line in hopes of receiving a free Black’s BBQ hat for being among the first 100 there.

Kent Black, current owner and Pitmaster of The Original Black’s Barbecue, held a ceremonial slicing of brisket on the 90th anniversary which involved many people, including Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Lockhart Mayor Lew White, Lockhart Mayor Pro-Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez, Lockhart Downtown Business Association President Sally Daniel, Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Jonathan Gonzales, and Norma Jean Black, who is also 90.

Mill Scale Metal Works of Lockhart put on a BBQ Pit Display and Cooking Demonstration.

The Best of Lockhart Music was an ensemble of local musicians, highlighted by James McMurtry’s short set. McMurtry will have his full band on site Friday at Courthouse Nights.

A variety of musicians played from 1-2:30 p.m. Among those performing included Steven Collins, Jenn Hodges, Richard Allen Platt, Halleyanna Finlay-Welch, JRC, Dustin Welch, Naomi Bessette, Chazz Emile Bessette, Jackie Oberkrom, and Hoyt Van Tanner.

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend band played from 3-4:30 p.m., followed by Pitmaster Barrett Black and his brisket cooking demonstration.

Shinyribs took the stage at about 6:05 p.m.

During Shinyribs’ performance, a small dog wandered onto the stage on a couple of occasions. Shinyribs – Kevin Russell – asked whoever’s dog it belonged, “Can we buy that dog? We want to take it on the road with us.”

Toward the end of his high-energy set, Shinyribs walked around the area well away from the stage, with microphone in hand, including the audience in his routine. As he passed by the Black’s BBQ tent where grilling was taking place, Shinyribs said, “It smells really good over here, y’all.”