Bobby Don “Bob” Johnson, age 73, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at home on Ater farm near Gatesville, Texas.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Jonesboro Community Center, 11615 N State Highway 36, Jonesboro, Texas. Dress casually and comfortably and bring your stories to share. A light lunch will be served and all are welcome to visit as long as you want.