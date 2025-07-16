Breakin Chainzz Ministry hosts worship night at Lockhart City Park Share:







A spirit of unity, healing, and praise swept through Lockhart City Park on Thursday evening as Breakin Chainzz Ministry hosted a powerful worship night that left a lasting impact on the local community. With worship leaders Piri and Angela from San Antonio leading the evening, the event drew a diverse crowd seeking inspiration, connection, and spiritual renewal.

What began as a simple night of praise and worship quickly turned into something much deeper. Organizers described witnessing moving moments of healing, salvations, restored relationships, and renewed hope in struggling marriages and families. The atmosphere, they said, was charged with faith and a sense of divine presence.

“The atmosphere was electric with faith,” said San Juan Salazar from Breakin Chainzz Ministry. “It was all about lifting up the name of Jesus, the King of Kings, and planting seeds of hope in the hearts of those who need it most.”

Known for its passionate outreach and commitment to community restoration, Breakin Chainzz Ministry is already looking ahead to future events in Lockhart. Encouraged by the turnout and the powerful spiritual response, ministry leaders believe this event marked the beginning of something significant for the city.

“We would be honored to see even more people join us at our next event,” the ministry shared. “This is just the beginning of what God is doing in this city.”

The ministry extended heartfelt thanks to those who made the event possible, including Piri and Angela, Pastor Evy and Jackie Tinoco of House of Refuge, Holly Cow Ice Cream, the Hill County Cookoff Association, Big Ben and Sons Trucking Company, Gabriel and Rebekah Gutierrez, Faith Wear & More, and AJAY’S Bouncy House Rentals.

Breakin Chainzz Ministry invites the community to stay connected through their social media channels and local event listings for updates on future outreach gatherings.