Breakin Chainzz Ministry to host Community Outreach Share:







LOCKHART, TX —

Breakin Chainzz Ministry is preparing to host its 2nd Annual “Locked In Faith” Community Outreach, inviting individuals and families of all ages to gather for an evening focused on faith, unity, and community connection.

On May 9, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lockhart City Park, located at 504 E City Park Rd., Organizers say the outreach is designed to create a welcoming, faith-filled environment for the community, particularly for those who may not regularly attend church. By bringing the message beyond traditional church walls, the ministry hopes to reach a broader audience and make a meaningful local impact.

Attendees will be offered free food and snow cones, along with raffle giveaways that include items such as televisions, bicycles, and gift cards. The event will also feature opportunities for baptisms.

Live worship and musical performances are expected throughout the evening.

San Juan Salazar emphasized the importance of unity within the faith community. “As followers of Jesus Christ, the church needs to come together in unity to reach out and make an impact in our community,” Salazar said. “Many won’t step foot in a church, so we will bring the church to them to remind them of the love of Jesus Christ.”

Attare encouraged to bring lawn chairs and come prepared for an evening of fellowship, worship, and outreach.

The “Locked In Faith” event reflects Breakin Chainzz Ministry’s continued commitment to connecting with the community and sharing a message of hope and unity.