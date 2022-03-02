Caldwell County Elections: Haden topples Schawe in Republican Primary￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Hoppy Haden more than doubled opponent Kenneth Schawe to win the Republican battle for Caldwell County Judge after unofficial results were tallied from Tuesday night’s Primary Election.

Haden, who has been the County Judge since 2019, received 68.94 percent of the vote. Schawe was the County Judge from 2015-18.

Haden will now face Democrat challenger Anna Prusaitis Ybarra, who ran unopposed in her Primary, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Caldwell County Commissioner Precinct 2, Barbara Shelton, lost her bid for reelection by almost 3-1 as challenger Rusty Horne received 74.11 percent of the vote in the Republican Primary. There was no Democrat in that race.

Dyral Thomas won the Democrat Primary for Caldwell County Commissioner Precinct 4 with a 62.42 percent to 37.58 percent margin over Frank Sughrue. Thomas will face Republican Jerry West in the General Election following West’s victory over Rob Ortiz III, 64.75 percent to 35.25 percent.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Incumbent Matt Kiely also won handily, defeating challenger Suzy Falgout with 61.52 percent of the votes.

Michael Lumley knocked off Charity Kittrell 243-174 to win the Republican Primary for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Caldwell County. He will face Democrat challenger Yvette Mireles in the General Election.

Several candidates ran unopposed in their Primaries (see results below).

According to the Caldwell County web site, there were 2,500 early voters. However, only 4,698 voted in all, 19.08 percent of the county’s 24,628 registered voters.

Caldwell County Primary Elections 2022

* — Incumbent

# — Unopposed

Candidate followed by total votes and percentage of votes:

Criminal District Attorney Caldwell County

Democrat

Fred Weber* 1,177 #

County Judge

Democrat

Anna Prusaitis Ybarra 1,201 #

Republican

Kenneth Schawe 1,051 31.06

Hoppy Haden* 2,333 68.94

County Court at Law

Democrat

Barbara L. Molina* 1,246 #

Republican

Trey Hicks 2,774 #

District Clerk

Republican

Juanita Allen* 2,748 #

County Treasurer

Republican

Angela Meuth Rawlinson* 2,642 #

County Clerk

Democrat

Teresa Rodriguez 1,245 #

Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican

Rusty Horne 1,022 74.11

Barbara Shelton* 357 25.89

Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat

Dyral Thomas 201 62.42

Frank Sughrue 121 37.58

Republican

Jerry West 292 64.75

Rob Ortiz III 159 35.25

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican

Suzy Falgout 399 38.48

Matt Kiely* 638 61.52

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican

Shanna Conley* 1,153 #

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat

Anita Deleon* 214 #

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat

Yvette Mireles 281 #

Republican

Charity Kittrell 174 41.73

Michael Lumley 243 58.27

Federal/State Primary Elections 2022

* — Incumbent

# — Unopposed

U.S. Representative District 27

Democrat

Anthony J. Tristan

Maclovio Perez Jr.

Victor Melgoza

Republican

Michael Cloud* 45,618 72.46

Eric Mireles 2,475 3.93

Andrew Alvarez 2,644 4.2

Chris Mapp 4,533 7.2

AJ Louderback 7,684 12.21

Governor

Democrat

Joy Diaz 32,715 3.19

Beto O’Rourke 936,003 91.29

Michael Cooper 31,134 3.04

Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez 12,760 1.24

Rich Wakeland 12,661 1.23

Republican

Rick Perry 60,244 3.2

Kandy Kaye Horn 22,695 1.21

Don Huffines 222,606 11.83

Chad Prather 71,908 3.82

Allen B. West 230,938 12.27

Greg Abbott* 1,252,367 66.55

Paul Belew 10,771 0.57

Danny Harrison 10,316 0.55

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Michelle Beckley 291,343 30.22

Carla Brailey 270,032 28.01

Mike Collier 402,600 41.76

Republican

Daniel Miller 122,735 6.83

Zach Vance 69,560 3.87

Aaron Sorrells 71,037 3.95

Todd M. Bullis 41,444 2.3

Trayce Bradford 117,729 6.55

Dan Patrick* 1,375,763 76.5

Attorney General

Democrat

Joe Jaworski 190,427 19.62

Rochelle Mercedes Garza 420,959 43.37

Mike Fields 118,920 12.25

Lee Merritt 187,745 19.34

S. “TBONE” Raynor 52,648 5.42

Republican

Louie Gohmert 318,122 17.08

George P. Bush 424,866 22.81

Ken Paxton* 794,218 42.63

Eva Guzman 325,807 17.49

State Representative District 17

Democrat

Madeline Eden 5,419 #

Republican

Jen Bezner 1,358 6.51

Stan Gerdes 6,250 29.96

Tom Glass 5,359 25.69

Paul Pape 5,783 27.72

Trey Rutledge 2,111 10.12