Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Caldwell County Elections: Haden topples Schawe in Republican Primary￼

Featured, Local News
0
Share:

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Hoppy Haden more than doubled opponent Kenneth Schawe to win the Republican battle for Caldwell County Judge after unofficial results were tallied from Tuesday night’s Primary Election.

Haden, who has been the County Judge since 2019, received 68.94 percent of the vote. Schawe was the County Judge from 2015-18.

Haden will now face Democrat challenger Anna Prusaitis Ybarra, who ran unopposed in her Primary, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Caldwell County Commissioner Precinct 2, Barbara Shelton, lost her bid for reelection by almost 3-1 as challenger Rusty Horne received 74.11 percent of the vote in the Republican Primary. There was no Democrat in that race.

Dyral Thomas won the Democrat Primary for Caldwell County Commissioner Precinct 4 with a 62.42 percent to 37.58 percent margin over Frank Sughrue. Thomas will face Republican Jerry West in the General Election following West’s victory over Rob Ortiz III, 64.75 percent to 35.25 percent.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Incumbent Matt Kiely also won handily, defeating challenger Suzy Falgout with 61.52 percent of the votes.

Michael Lumley knocked off Charity Kittrell 243-174 to win the Republican Primary for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Caldwell County. He will face Democrat challenger Yvette Mireles in the General Election.

Several candidates ran unopposed in their Primaries (see results below).

According to the Caldwell County web site, there were 2,500 early voters. However, only 4,698 voted in all, 19.08 percent of the county’s 24,628 registered voters.

Caldwell County Primary Elections 2022

* — Incumbent

# — Unopposed

Candidate followed by total votes and percentage of votes:

Criminal District Attorney Caldwell County

Democrat

Fred Weber*    1,177    #

County Judge

Democrat

Anna Prusaitis Ybarra    1,201    #

Republican

Kenneth Schawe           1,051    31.06   

Hoppy Haden*  2,333    68.94

County Court at Law

Democrat

Barbara L. Molina*        1,246    #

Republican

Trey Hicks         2,774    #

District Clerk

Republican

Juanita Allen*   2,748    #

County Treasurer

Republican

Angela Meuth Rawlinson*         2,642    #

County Clerk

Democrat

Teresa Rodriguez          1,245    #

Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican

Rusty Horne      1,022    74.11

Barbara Shelton*          357      25.89

Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat

Dyral Thomas    201      62.42

Frank Sughrue   121      37.58

Republican

Jerry West        292      64.75

Rob Ortiz III      159      35.25

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican

Suzy Falgout     399      38.48

Matt Kiely*       638      61.52

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Republican

Shanna Conley* 1,153    #

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat

Anita Deleon*   214      #

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat

Yvette Mireles  281      #

Republican

Charity Kittrell  174      41.73

Michael Lumley 243      58.27

Federal/State Primary Elections 2022

* — Incumbent

# — Unopposed

U.S. Representative District 27

Democrat

Anthony J. Tristan

Maclovio Perez Jr.

Victor Melgoza

Republican

Michael Cloud* 45,618  72.46

Eric Mireles      2,475    3.93

Andrew Alvarez 2,644    4.2

Chris Mapp       4,533    7.2

AJ Louderback   7,684    12.21

Governor

Democrat

Joy Diaz 32,715  3.19

Beto O’Rourke  936,003            91.29

Michael Cooper 31,134  3.04

Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez       12,760  1.24

Rich Wakeland  12,661  1.23

Republican

Rick Perry         60,244  3.2      

Kandy Kaye Horn           22,695  1.21

Don Huffines     222,606            11.83   

Chad Prather    71,908  3.82

Allen B. West    230,938            12.27

Greg Abbott*    1,252,367         66.55

Paul Belew        10,771  0.57

Danny Harrison 10,316  0.55

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Michelle Beckley           291,343            30.22

Carla Brailey     270,032            28.01

Mike Collier      402,600            41.76

Republican

Daniel Miller     122,735            6.83

Zach Vance       69,560  3.87

Aaron Sorrells   71,037  3.95

Todd M. Bullis   41,444  2.3

Trayce Bradford 117,729            6.55

Dan Patrick*     1,375,763         76.5

Attorney General

Democrat

Joe Jaworski      190,427            19.62

Rochelle Mercedes Garza          420,959            43.37

Mike Fields       118,920            12.25

Lee Merritt       187,745            19.34

S. “TBONE” Raynor        52,648  5.42

Republican

Louie Gohmert  318,122            17.08

George P. Bush 424,866            22.81

Ken Paxton*     794,218            42.63

Eva Guzman      325,807            17.49

State Representative District 17

Democrat

Madeline Eden  5,419    #

Republican

Jen Bezner        1,358    6.51

Stan Gerdes      6,250    29.96

Tom Glass         5,359    25.69

Paul Pape         5,783    27.72

Trey Rutledge   2,111    10.12

Share:
Previous Article

Chesser donates winnings to Lockhart Animal Shelter￼

Next Article

Enrollment up, attendance down at LISD￼

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION