Caldwell County emerges as a national hub for innovation with expansion of Proto-Town Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

What was once a quiet stretch of ranchland in Central Texas is quickly becoming a focal point for advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, as Proto-Town continues to expand its footprint and influence across the region.

Founded in 2024 by Josh Farahzad, John Cyrier, and Merle Nye, Proto-Town was built on a simple but ambitious idea: create a place where hardware companies can move faster by working side-by-side in a hands-on, resource-rich environment. Today, that vision is taking shape in Caldwell County, where a growing number of startups are relocating to design, prototype, and test physical technologies that are often difficult to develop in traditional urban tech hubs.

The founders were drawn to the area by a combination of factors not typically associated with startup ecosystems, strong local leadership, a deep pool of skilled tradespeople, and a community culture that values both innovation and practical know-how. Cyrier, a longtime advocate for economic development in the region, played a central role in securing the ranch property that now serves as Proto-Town’s campus and has helped bridge connections between incoming companies and the local workforce.

Proto-Town began as a weekend destination where founders could escape city environments to brainstorm and collaborate. Within a year, it evolved into a full-time operational campus hosting 12 companies working on ambitious hardware technologies. The site now includes dedicated build spaces, testing areas, and shared infrastructure designed specifically for physical product development.

Unlike software startups, hardware companies often face longer development cycles, higher costs, and the need for specialized equipment and physical space. Proto-Town addresses these challenges by offering a collaborative ecosystem where companies can share tools, exchange expertise, and accelerate progress through proximity.

Daily communal meals have become a cornerstone of the culture, fostering organic collaboration between teams. Engineers, machinists, and founders regularly gather to troubleshoot design challenges, exchange ideas, and mentor one another. The mix of early-stage startups and more experienced companies allows newer founders to learn directly from those who have already navigated the complexities of bringing hardware products to market.

One of the most significant barriers facing hardware startups is access to capital. Unlike software products, which can often be demonstrated remotely, hardware innovations typically require in-person demonstrations to fully convey their value. Proto-Town has built its model around this reality.

Investors are regularly invited to the campus to see working prototypes and live demonstrations. These visits often lead to broader exposure for multiple companies at once, increasing the likelihood of funding and partnerships. By bringing investors directly to where products are being built and tested, Proto-Town is helping shift capital toward technologies with tangible, real-world impact.

The companies operating within Proto-Town span a wide range of industries, many addressing large-scale challenges in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and housing.

Eden Technologies is developing next-generation desalination systems that combine centrifugal force with reverse osmosis to improve efficiency. Their work focuses initially on treating produced water from oil and gas operations, an area that generates over one trillion gallons of saline wastewater annually in the United States. If successful, their technology could not only reduce costs and energy use but also enable the extraction of valuable minerals, including rare earth elements, from wastewater streams.

Atmos Thermal is working on a novel cooling system that uses sunlight and chemical reactions to generate cold air without relying on electricity. The company has established a testing site at Proto-Town, where it is collecting performance data and refining its technology. The effort is led by founder Evan Lipofsky, who began developing the concept as a teenager and relocated from California to continue its development in Texas. The team includes local talent, including a Lockhart High School senior participating through a career and technical education program.

Bedrock Robotics is addressing labor shortages and inefficiencies in the construction industry by developing autonomous excavator systems. Its technology, known as the Bedrock Operator, enables heavy machinery to function independently, potentially reducing project timelines and costs. Proto-Town serves as a primary testing ground, where Bedrock’s equipment is already being used for on-site earthwork.

Base Power, an Austin-based energy company founded in 2023, is focused on building distributed battery storage systems that enhance grid reliability. Its technology is designed to ensure that homes and businesses maintain power during outages, a critical concern in Texas following recent grid failures. Engineers from Base Power use Proto-Town facilities to test and refine their hardware systems.

Dynamo is developing autonomous aerial drones capable of lifting up to 10,000 pounds, targeting applications such as power grid repair, telecom tower installation, and heavy equipment transport in remote or inaccessible areas. Founder Ethan Blagg conceived the idea while living at Proto-Town and has since built a team of engineers working on early-stage designs, with plans for large-scale testing elsewhere in Texas.

Terran Robotics is combining robotics with traditional adobe construction techniques to address the U.S. housing shortage. Using cable-suspended robotic systems, the company builds structures from natural materials sourced directly from the land. The approach significantly reduces both labor and material costs. The team has already completed initial wall structures on-site, demonstrating the feasibility of its method.

Oklo Isotopes, part of an advanced nuclear technology company, is constructing a zero-power test reactor as part of the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program. The facility is designed to validate methods for producing critical medical isotopes used in cancer treatment and diagnostic imaging. The project has received key safety approvals and is undergoing additional federal review before becoming operational. Once active, it is expected to support a team of up to 15 specialists.

Prickly Pear Prototypes provides precision machining services that are essential for hardware development. Founded by Ben Simon, the shop operates as a shared resource for Proto-Town companies, enabling rapid turnaround on custom parts and reducing delays in the development process. Simon also aims to train the next generation of machinists, further strengthening the region’s skilled workforce.

ScoutLabs is applying advanced imaging and solar technology to agriculture, producing insect traps that allow farmers to monitor pest activity remotely. The system uses cameras and automated identification to alert farmers when intervention is needed, reducing unnecessary pesticide use. The company also supports biosecurity efforts, including monitoring invasive species such as the New World Screwworm in Texas.

As Proto-Town grows, its impact on Caldwell County is becoming increasingly visible. The campus is not only attracting companies from across the country but also creating new employment opportunities for residents. Positions range from engineering and technical roles to skilled trades and support services.

The initiative is also fostering connections with local schools and training programs, helping students gain exposure to emerging technologies and career pathways. Programs like the Lockhart High School practicum partnership demonstrate how Proto-Town is integrating workforce development into its long-term vision.

Leaders behind Proto-Town emphasize that their goal extends beyond building successful companies. They aim to create a sustainable model for regional innovation, one that combines cutting-edge technology development with local economic growth and community engagement.

As more companies continue to arrive and existing teams scale their operations, Proto-Town is positioning Caldwell County as an unlikely but increasingly influential player in the future of American manufacturing and hardware innovation.