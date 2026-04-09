Caldwell County nurses to be honored at Lockhart fair Share:







Community & Health · Lockhart, Texas

LOCKHART, TEXAS — On the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2026, the heart of Lockhart will beat a little louder. The Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County (RNGCC) will transform the Courthouse Square in Downtown Lockhart into a grand celebration of service, health, and community — rolling out a literal red carpet to honor the nurses of Caldwell County who have devoted their careers to healing others. The event, free and open to the public, is set to begin at 10:00 AM.

“You devoted your lives to healing others — now we celebrate you.”

The centerpiece of the morning will be the Nurses Red Carpet Walk — a formal processional in which retired nurses will be escorted down an elegant red carpet, flanked by velvet ropes and well-wishers, in recognition of their lifetime of service to the community. Organizers say the walk is designed to give nurses the celebrity treatment they have long deserved.

A Fair Built Around Community Health

Beyond the red carpet, the RNGCC Fun Fair is shaping up to be one of the most health-focused community events Caldwell County has seen in years. Organizers have assembled an impressive lineup of sponsors and programming specifically designed to address the most pressing health concerns facing families today.

An on-site blood drive will give attendees the opportunity to give back to the broader community while enjoying the festivities. Licensed mental health professionals will be present throughout the day, offering compassionate awareness resources as part of an organized effort to combat teen suicide — a cause the RNGCC has made a cornerstone of this year’s event. “We want families to come, have fun, and also leave with something that could change or save a life,” one organizer noted.

Technology sponsors will showcase the latest innovations in continuous blood sugar monitoring, offering attendees a firsthand look at cutting-edge devices transforming the lives of those managing diabetes. Meanwhile, a dedicated Vegan and Plant-Based Wellness area will feature live cooking demonstrations and practical guides on preparing wholesome, plant-based meals at home — underscoring the fair’s broader mission of building a healthier Caldwell County one family at a time.

Health Education and Insurance Guidance on Hand

The RNGCC has also arranged for insurance professionals to be available throughout the day, encouraging community members to come armed with their most pressing questions about Medicare, Medicaid, and private health plan coverage. The Health Education Corner will further serve as a free resource hub, staffed by healthcare professionals ready to discuss prevention, chronic disease management, and wellness strategies tailored to every stage of life.

“Knowledge is the best medicine,” reads the motto posted prominently at the Health Education Corner. It is a sentiment that captures the spirit of the entire fair — where celebration of the past meets an earnest investment in the health of tomorrow.

Family Fun for All Ages

The fair is not just for adults. Families are encouraged to bring children of all ages for a full day of games, entertainment, and activities. Organizers have emphasized that a healthy community is one built on strong family bonds, and the programming reflects that philosophy from first event to last.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: RNGCC Annual Fun Fair — Nurses Red Carpet Walk & Community Health Fair

When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 10:00 AM

Where: Downtown Lockhart, Texas · Courthouse Square

Admission: Free and open to the public

Vendor Info: 972-834-2311

The RNGCC Fun Fair falls squarely within the national observance of Nurses Week — a fitting tribute to the men and women whose decades of dedication have shaped the health and well-being of Caldwell County. Whether you come to cheer on the nurses, learn something new about your health, or simply enjoy a morning of community and family fun on the historic Courthouse Square, this is one event not to be missed.