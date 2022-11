Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter publishes weekly On The Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

Oct. 24

02:15:37 800 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Avillegas

05:38:10 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

07:37:34 100 Blk Third St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:58:18 Fm 1322 Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:32:08 700 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

08:38:51 13955 Blk Avis Rd Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

08:45:18 100 Blk Brownsboro Ln Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:30:47 7700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Alarm Residence | False Alarm Lbarrios

09:38:24 600 Blk W Austin St Luling, Harassment | Closed Call Mramirez

09:45:59 800 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:55:42 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mramirez

10:36:57 Hwy 183 Sb Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

10:39:07 900 Blk Longhollow Rd Dale, Theft | No Report Mramirez

10:39:55 18510 Blk San Marcos Hwy Ems Call | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

10:48:07 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mramirez

11:18:04 9800 Blk Fm 86 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:41:58 20422 Blk Camino Real Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

11:49:24 7500 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Alarm Residence | False Alarm Lbarrios

11:56:23 38 Blk Cedar St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

12:11:17 100 Blk Martindale Lake Rd Martindale, Civil Process | No Contact Lbarrios

13:00:05 900 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:20:19 8500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:06:18 300 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:41:44 1000 Blk Denver Ct Maxwell, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:09:55 5300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:24:20 484mm Blk Nb Sh 130 Wireless-Guadalupe County, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

16:25:09 Lively Stone Rd , Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:35:25 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Midco Esd

16:46:21 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:50:47 200 Blk Meadow Ln Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:04:13 4900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:33:24 5200 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:46:14 600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:48:06 4800 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

17:56:59 Hwy 142 Martindale, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:11:17 8500 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

18:15:25 Hwy 80 Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

21:28:00 8000 Blk Hwy 183 N Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Zsikes

21:28:06 2800 Blk Airport Dr San Marcos, Possession Of Marijuana | Closed Call Mrodgers

Oct. 25

01:26:12 Camino Real Dale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

01:31:44 East Fm 20 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

01:41:43 Blackjack St Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

01:55:45 3400 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

04:30:14 2200 Blk Old Fentress Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

07:20:31 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Fentress, Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

07:22:13 100 Blk Tower Ln – S Sector Cedar Creek, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

07:24:41 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

07:28:28 1400 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Threats | No Report Lbarrios

07:29:24 4000 Blk Fm 713 , Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:45:40 0500 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Ne Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:45:53 200 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Pole On Fire | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:48:55 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:05:43 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

08:06:58 Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

08:57:17 400 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:28:45 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Sexual Abuse Of Child | Report Taken Lbarrios

09:47:46 800 Blk Old Martindale Rd Martindale, Stray Dog | No Report Mramirez

09:51:49 Hwy 80 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

10:31:02 1100 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Mramirez

10:55:57 4600 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

11:59:59 8100 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Deadly Conduct | Report Taken Lbarrios

12:18:45 14975 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:30:34 26 Blk Casida Ln San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Martindale Esd

12:52:46 4900 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:07:01 400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Alarm Medical | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale Vfd

13:19:58 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

13:42:59 Barth Rd , Illegal Burn | No Report Lbarrios Esd11

14:03:55 1700 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:04:14 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:30:13 100 Blk Forest Run Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:33:05 500 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

15:08:46 600 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Emergency Notification | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:27:29 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Prairie Lea, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:29:39 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Runaway | Report Taken Mrodgers

16:36:21 200 Blk Forister Ranch Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:42:42 2500 Blk Camino Real – Ne Sector Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodger

17:21:16 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:26:02 1200 Blk River Grove Road – N Sector Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:34:10 Rosewood Dr Dale, Juvenile Complaint | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

17:53:05 300 Blk Oak Trail Dr ,Ivil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:19:30 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:19:45 6000 Blk Kyle Pkwy Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:43:54 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:51:57 1500 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierr

18:55:49 13068 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Martindale Esd

19:42:09 2000 Blk Sunflower Trl Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

20:18:08 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Mrodgers

20:37:07 8200 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

20:54:09 13900 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:03:30 7300 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:44:03 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Missing Juvenile | Report Taken Mrodgers

22:57:41 100 Blk Hackberry St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Maxwell Esd2

23:51:58 1600 Blk Fm 1966 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

23:54:25 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Oct. 26

05:47:12 200 Blk Meadow Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Martindale Esd

06:05:46 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

08:05:42 500 Blk Hobby Horse Rd Lockhart, Stolen Vehicle | Unable To Locate Lhiles

08:19:10 Id # Vehicle Emer Call, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

08:31:59 39 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Lhiles

09:38:01 3900 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles

10:57:46 5700 Blk Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Lhiles

11:44:54 1800 Blk Sandhill Dr Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

11:53:54 800 Blk Casen St Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

12:00:24 47 Blk Skyridge Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Made Secure Lhiles Martindale Esd

12:14:42 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lhiles

12:33:19 3600 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Missing Juvenile | Field Interview Report Lhiles

12:42:49 600 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Contact Made Lhiles

12:56:37 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Recovered Missing | Closed Call Lhiles

12:59:54 6100 Blk Salt Flat Rd Luling, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Mramirez

13:06:04 400 Blk Lost Cowboy Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

13:50:02 Us Hwy 183 Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

14:06:46 4800 Blk N Hwy 183 Lockhart, Ems Call | Made Secure Lhiles Esd11

14:08:21 1200 Blk Fourth St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

14:43:09 600 Blk Peach St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

15:14:21 Hwy 80 Prairie Lea, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mramirez

15:57:12 8200 Blk N Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

16:54:44 5400 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez

16:59:15 Joe’s Place Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

17:22:11 100 Blk Winners Cir Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Avillegas

17:35:19 1400 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

18:15:24 100 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Lhiles

18:23:34 300 Blk Union Hill Rd Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

18:30:25 3600 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Report Taken Lhiles

18:34:16 1100 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:43:26 1800 Blk Sandy Fork Rd Harwood, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Asalvatierra

18:43:32 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

19:06:46 400 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:57:47 1100 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Animal Bite | Closed Call Avillegas

22:14:04 900 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Avillegas Eng

22:41:50 2800 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Unable To Locate Avillegas

Oct. 27

00:14:59 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

00:51:19 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Kzion

03:38:48 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

04:51:08 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Avillegas

05:21:19 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Secure Asalvatierra

05:39:38 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:07:52 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:56:35 1000 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

07:30:14 Cherryville Pky Fentress, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

07:51:22 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

07:59:47 300 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Lhiles

08:39:10 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

08:40:55 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Mramirez

10:10:34 1200 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

10:13:34 1600 Blk Paint Brush Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhile

22-10-2139 10/27/2022 10:23:07 1600 Blk Henbit Ln Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles Civ 1

22-10-2140 10/27/2022 10:34:05 5000 Blk Fm 1854 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles 8211

22-10-2141 10/27/2022 10:39:12 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, 911 Misdial | Closed Call Lhiles

22-10-2142 10/27/2022 10:55:43 1000 Blk N Magnolia Ave Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez Civ 1

22-10-2143 10/27/2022 11:05:15 600 Blk Hazelnut Cove Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

11:08:53 East Fm 20 Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lhiles

11:10:01 300 Blk Comal St Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

11:12:58 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Indecency W/Child | Closed Call Lhiles

11:17:44 3300 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

11:23:58 100 Blk Carter Cir Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

11:44:05 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Violation Of Protective Order | Closed Call Mramirez

11:46:20 5200 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Made Secure Mramirez

11:54:45 2000 Blk N Old Bastrop Rd San Marcos, Stray Cat | Closed Call Lhiles

13:00:44 Sh 130 Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Lhiles

13:12:04 400 Blk Seals Creek Rd Lockhart, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

13:17:08 900 Blk Center St Lockhart, Runaway | Closed Call Mramirez

14:32:19 1100 Blk Black Ankle Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Maxwell Esd2

14:59:12 3600 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

15:12:00 2600 Blk Harwood Rd Luling, Scam | Closed Call Lhiles

15:39:03 17840 Blk Fm 86 Red Rock, Debris In Roadway | Made Secure Lhiles

15:48:49 1000 1 Blk Fallwell Tc, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

15:49:26 100 Blk S Main St Lockhart, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Lhiles

15:50:46 20152 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Terroristic Threats | Contact Made Mramirez

16:05:16 1500 Blk Harwood Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

16:05:53 200 Blk Second St Maxwell, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Mramirez

16:30:39 Taylorsville Rd Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles

16:31:45 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Sexual Assault | Closed Call Mramirez

17:28:07 20152 Blk Camino Real Dale, Threats | Closed Call Lhiles

17:49:16 Fm 86 Lockhart, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles

18:04:22 41 Blk South Ln Lockhart, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Lhiles

18:13:32 100 Blk Elm Creek Rd Kyle, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Avillegas

18:19:26 41 Blk South Ln Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

18:30:41 1100 Blk Everett Dr Kyle, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

18:49:35 400 Blk Lost Cowboy Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

19:10:42 4700 Blk Drycreek Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

20:10:18 4200 Blk Hwy 304 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

22:58:49 2200 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

23:51:14 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes 8243

Oct. 28

00:13:15 Fm 672 , Loose Livestock | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

01:48:24 400 Blk Union Hill Rd Luling, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

01:54:02 2600 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

01:57:49 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

01:59:02 Camino Real, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Zsikes

02:10:37 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

03:59:48 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Grass Fire | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

07:56:07 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

08:19:48 800 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:21:56 7 Blk S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

08:32:07 400 Blk Lost Cowboy Ln Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:43:18 13712 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Pole On Fire | Closed Call Lbarrios Eng

09:42:02 630mm Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Report Lbarrios

09:47:44 7000 Blk Hwy 142 , Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:11:49 100 Blk Misty Dr Kyle, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:14:29 600 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:22:23 3000 Blk Homannville Trl, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:24:51 500 Blk Spanish Oak Rd, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:45:59 5300 Blk Fm 1854 , Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

11:08:49 200 Blk S Mockingbird Ln Lockhart, Sexual Abuse Of Child | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:17:37 1400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd, Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:41:51 7200 Blk Hwy 183 S, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

12:22:53 4000 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:15:38 3600 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Lost Property | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:18:38 2300 Blk Williamson Rd Mustang Ridge, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:21:36 300 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:34:25 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Mental Subject | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:52:50 Fm 2001, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

14:05:00 4500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:05:57 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:16:27 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:40:40 100 Blk Backus Ln Martindale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

14:50:26 2200 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

14:52:47 4900 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:51:33 300 Blk Foster Pl – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:02:17 Hwy 142 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

16:50:30 600 Blk Fox Ln , Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Lbarrios Mcmahan Vfd

16:57:15 6000 Blk Fm 1854 , Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:57:39 2800 Blk Airport Dr San Marcos, Mental Subject | No Report Mrodgers

17:07:41 Homannville Trl Buda, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:39:42 1300 Blk Pecos St , Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

17:47:01 200 Blk Hay Patch Trl Dale, Runaway | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:49:32 Silver Mine Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:50:50 55 Blk Kellogg Ct Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:26:33 2700 Blk Fm 1322 Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:48:55 Nw River Rd , Intoxicated – Driver | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

18:52:54 Sb Sh 130 Fentress, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:06:42 Camino Real , Traffic Stop | Citation Zsikes

19:07:18 Camino Real , Suspicious Circumstance | Cancel/Disregard Zsikes

19:13:21 Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:05:26 Camino Real, Traffic Stop | Citation Zsikes

20:49:43 4000 Blk Fm 672 Austin, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

21:09:32 Hwy 21 Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:12:44 3100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Caldwell So, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

21:14:18 Hwy 21 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:34:29 1800 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

22:38:46 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes

22:49:29 300 Blk Fannin St Martindale, Harassment | Closed Call Zsikes

Oct. 29

00:03:15 88 Blk Still Meadow Cv Lockhart, Mental Subject | Closed Call Zsikes

00:11:03 Camino Real Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

01:01:58 10700 Blk Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

01:06:17 U300 Blk Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

01:08:26 18505 Blk Camino Real Dale, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Zsikes

01:18:35 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

01:26:22 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Mustang Ridge, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Zsikes

04:25:55 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

05:03:43 Hwy 183 Nb Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

05:43:34 400 Blk Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

06:38:01 200 Blk Witter Rd Dale, Disturbance | No Report Zsikes

07:59:53 Hwy 183 Nb Mustang Ridge, Livestock On Roadway | No Report Lbarrios

08:04:16 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:06:57 7700 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Animal Carcass | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:11:47 Tomahawk Trl , Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

08:13:09 1300 Blk Fm 2001 – Sector S Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:29:32 1600 Blk Chamberlin Rd , Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

08:32:13 San Marcos Hwy , Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:36:58 San Marcos Hwy , Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:13:10 7800 Blk Fm 672 , Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

10:45:30 3100 Blk Chuckwagon Rd Luling, Violation Of Protective Order | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:01:17 100 Blk Bonanza Ln Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:30:00 300 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Animal At Large | No Report Mrodgers

14:03:17 Fm 86 Luling, Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

14:37:13 152 Vista Grande Tr – Sector Ne Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:11:17 16000 Blk Hwy 80 Martindale, Flag Down | No Report Lbarrios

16:13:19 Vine Hill Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:48:20 100 Blk Pettytown Rd , Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:10:06 1600 Blk Bugtussle Ln Prairie Lea, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:32:43 6200 Blk Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:59:20 4000 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:31:56 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

19:38:15 96 Blk Second St Maxwell, Loud Music | Closed Call Mrodgers

20:11:09 1600 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Fire-Brush | Closed Call Zsikes Maxwell Esd2

20:27:15 55 Blk Kellogg Ct , Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

20:42:53 300 Blk Pleasant Valley Ln Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

20:53:36 700 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Fight In Progress | Unable To Locate Zsikes

21:11:03 Hwy 21 Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

21:16:21 100 Blk Homannville Trl Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes 8240

21:33:46 Coyote Run Rd Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

21:47:43 100 Blk Dustin’s Dr Kyle, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

21:54:57 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

22:12:01 2900 Blk Homannville Trl, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

22:54:11 Fm 672 Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

Oct. 30

00:04:37 Morning Mist Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

00:53:39 700 Blk Fm 1984 Maxwell, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Zsikes

00:56:18 1900 Blk Fm 672, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

01:03:02 500 Blk Witter Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

01:47:49 1900 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Zsikes

02:44:47 80 Blk Glover Ln Maxwell Mental Subject | Closed Call Zsikes

03:05:22 400 Blk Woody Hollow Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

03:17:36 Fm 713 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

07:20:36 7000 Blk Fm 713 Rosanky, Motor Vehicle Crash | No Report Lbarrios

07:51:06 Fm 86, Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

08:02:20 1800 Blk Homannville Trl, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:45:15 Fm 713, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:45:54 3300 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:52:00 Hwy 183 N , Tx Animal At Large | No Report Lbarrios

10:19:23 200 Blk Welty Trl Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:30:05 200 Blk Paloma Bend, Animal Attack | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:56:16 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:52:46 1000 Blk Flores St Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:14:29 8500 Blk Blk Fm 1322 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

13:42:14 100 Blk Forister Ranch Dr Mustang Ridge, Neighbor Dispute | No Report Lbarrios

14:04:40 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Midco Esd

14:18:21 Sb Sh 130 , Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

14:45:28 Arabian Tr Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Emc 2

15:15:58 300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

15:34:06 Tenney Creek Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | No Report Lbarrios

15:59:25 2800 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Injured Deer Or Animal | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:04:19 500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale Vfd

16:36:08 10000 Blk Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:46:54 Sandhill Dr, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:31:02 Hay Patch Trl Dale, Recovered Missing | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:36:40 Carter Rd, Lost Property | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:03:23 100 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

19:16:20 Fm 1984 Maxwell, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

19:21:24 400 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

19:25:20 Sb Sh 130, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes 8243

19:27:07 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:28:52 Fm 20 Lockhart, Stranded Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

19:30:26 400 Blk Sh 130 Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:31:12 400 Blk Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:36:35 69 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:40:45 7600 Blk Fm 2001 Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes

19:44:51 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:57:12 600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

20:16:50 400 Blk Sh 130 Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

20:41:49 600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

22:57:23 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

23:36:27 6200 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:42:47 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes