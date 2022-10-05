Post Register

Car thieves apprehended￼

Local News
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 8:43 a.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to E. FM 20 to assist the Lockhart Police Department with locating and apprehending a stolen vehicle out of Hays County.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop when it wrecked at the intersection of FM 713 and FM 20. Two individuals fled on foot into the wooded area southeast of the intersection.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office launched two drones, one with (FLIR) Forward-Looking Infrared capabilities. Both individuals were taken into custody by the Lockhart Police Department thanks to the combined efforts of LOPD Officers, CCSO Deputies and drone operators.

