Cecelia Dean Robbins Efird Share:







Our beloved Mom, Cecelia Dean Robbins Efird, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the age of 81 surrounded by her family. We are heartbroken to say goodbye to an amazing, wonderful and caring Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother and Sister.

On January 25, 1941 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Houston, Texas her parents Mildred and Bill Robbins welcomed the most beautiful and amazing sweet angel.

Cecelia grew up for a short time in Houston then moved to San Antonio as her Daddy worked for the Civil Service during WW II. Later they moved to Lockhart where she spent her childhood. She had a special bond with her sister, Sue Gail.

Cecelia married the love her life Carlton Lee Efird, Sr. on July 19, 1955 in LaGrange, TX. Throughout their 67 years of marriage, they were blessed with 4 Children, 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Cecelia had many names, Honey as Carlton called her, Mom, Mother, Granny, Cel, and her most cherished name of all “Sister”.

Cecelia always made her house a HOME wherever she lived. Bay City, TX was their last stop of many moves due to Carlton’s work. They lived in Bay City for over 50 years before moving back to their hometown of Lockhart.

Cecelia was blessed to stay at home with her children during the early years. She eventually found her passion and had the greatest pleasure of meeting so many friends and colleagues while working over 30 years at Green Bros. Jewelers. Her co-workers were like family, holding a special place in her heart.

Cecelia had a LOVE like no other for her family and truly enjoyed spending time with them. From the youngest to the oldest, she always had time for their many projects… from the little things to the most extravagant ones. You could always count on Cecelia; she had a special touch that made everything beautiful. Cecelia had a heart of gold and always put others before herself.

You would often find Cecelia puttering in her garden and spending time on the patio in her swing. No matter what time of the year it was, she always had flowers and plants surrounding her beautiful outdoor space. When someone would visit, you could find Cecelia sending them home with a care package of goodies from her garden. She had a green thumb and could bring any plant back to life and make it a lovely treasure.

Cecelia valued the meaning of respect and if you happened to be at her house and heard one of the grandchildren singing her famous “manners song” then you knew she was doing her job as a Grandmother.

She was truly an amazing lady and a woman of Faith. She instilled values and set an example to all of us to follow Jesus Christ.

Cecelia is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mildred Robbins, and her beloved In-Laws Carl and Jean (Ellison) Efird whom She loved and adored dearly.

Cecelia will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Carlton Lee of Lockhart, her loving sister Sue Gail and her husband Gene Crouch of Lockhart. Cecelia and Carlton’s children; daughters Cindy Lee Mitchell of Lockhart, Suzanne Marie Sullivan and husband Keith of Bay City, sons Carlton Lee, Jr. (Corky) and wife Paula of College Station, Billy Carl and wife Gloria of Angleton.

Grandchildren; Kelly Mitchell, Jon Mitchell and wife Kim, Gayland Mitchell, Ashley Pribble and husband Jim, Justin Efird and wife Amanda, Chase Efird, Braden Efird, Dr. Kenneth Efird and wife Heidi, Shane Sullivan and wife Natasha, Danyel Meyer and husband Sam, Chance Efird and wife Georgia.

Great grandchildren; Kole Mitchell and wife Baylee, Skylar Mitchell, Magi Cranston and husband Jordan, Jordan Mitchell, Ava Mitchell, Dylan and Jamie Pribble, Rowan Efird, Parker, Logan and Hudson Efird, Kory, Kamryn, Kaylor, Kylan and Keeley Sullivan, Macy and Jaxon Meyer.

Great-great grandchildren; Kooper and Lynnon Mitchell, Ledger Cranston.

Precious Nieces; Joy Counce and husband Tim, Dr. Kathy Crouch, Brenda Davenport and husband Mike.

Great Nephews; TJ Counce, Ryan and Jared Davenport.

Great Niece; Victoria Pilmaeir and husband Mack and their daughter Mackenzie.

Her Special Friends and Brother-n-law; Tom Arch Efird of Lockhart and Janice Murray of Luling.

The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Ascension Seton Hays Kyle, Magnolia Living and Rehabilitation Luling, Heart to Heart Hospice San Marcos for your Love, Care and Support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Clearfork Baptist Church, 461 Clearfork Road, Lockhart, TX 78644.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice San Marcos (htohhfoundation.org) or the Alzheimers Association (act.alz.org/donate) in honor of our Mother, Cecelia Dean Robbins Efird. Loving us was Moms greatest joy and we will forever cherish the beautiful memories of being with her. We love you!