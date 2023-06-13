Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Century of memories

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
0
Share:

On Friday, Lockhart ISD celebrated 100 years of the historic building now known as the ML Cisneros Education Support Center. The photos and memorabilia will remain up through Thursday, June 15. To see the memorabilia, visitors can come in from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 Visitors last week were greeted by the Lionettes and Legacies as they entered the building, then were able to see memorabilia on the walls as well as upstairs in the board room. The building has served as a high school, junior high, freshman campus, and the district administration. LISD photo

Share:
Previous Article

County groups join BEAST training

Next Article

State honors Caldwell County Historical Commission with ...

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION