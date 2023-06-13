Century of memories Share:







On Friday, Lockhart ISD celebrated 100 years of the historic building now known as the ML Cisneros Education Support Center. The photos and memorabilia will remain up through Thursday, June 15. To see the memorabilia, visitors can come in from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors last week were greeted by the Lionettes and Legacies as they entered the building, then were able to see memorabilia on the walls as well as upstairs in the board room. The building has served as a high school, junior high, freshman campus, and the district administration. LISD photo