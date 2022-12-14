County looking into new communications system￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Two members of law enforcement noted that the current communications system used by Caldwell County did not allow them to speak to some in the county due to cell phone tower issues. Even a representative of CARTS added his thoughts on the county’s possibility of bringing in an LCRA radio communications network.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief John Craigmile said he had more than 30 years of experience and had “run the gamut” of systems.

“The current system doesn’t allow me to speak to some in our own county,” Craigmile said. “We have to have it to work.”

Juan Villareal, a sergeant with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, echoed Craigmile’s sentiments.

Dave March of CARTS said his company had been using LCRA’s system since 1994. “It is excellent,” Marsh said.

The current system is Motorola Solutions, and after the court agreed to have someone seek a contract from LCRA to bring before them at a future meeting, Dan Howard of Motorola asked for more time now that he believes problems have been addressed. Howard said Motorola would even cover the costs of their contract for a six-month period.

In other business:

Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said the county had received anywhere from just a tenth of rain up to six inches recently in some areas. He said that while leaves were now on the ground and the wind was drying things out, he felt like the burn ban should remain off for at least two more weeks.

Rangel did recommend and was approved that sticks and fins fireworks, basically any projectile firework, should not be allowed over the holidays due to the possibility of starting a fire with the prevalent winds.

The county also approved a resolution declaring a local state of disaster due to the influx of illegal persons coming across the border and entering Caldwell County.

Engineer David Clark said weather had set back work on Biggs Road, but the plan was still to open soon.

“We anticipate a walk-through in the first part January,” Clark said.

Dave Marsh of CARTS commended outgoing County Commissioner Barbara Shelton and her four years of service on the board of directors for CARTS. Rusty Horne will be joining the Commissioners Court soon and will take the Shelton’s place on the Board of Directors of CARTS.

Shelton said that CARTS was very valuable to the county’s communities.