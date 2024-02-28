County to add second attorney Share:







LPR staff

Caldwell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved District Attorney Fred Weber’s request for the creation of another full-time civil attorney for the district.

“We’ve come to a crossroads with the number of developments,” Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said.

“This position will be devoted to day-to-day operations of the court,” said Weber. “We will have grant money available to help fund this position.”

In other business:

Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel told Commissioners the last two weeks had seen had a few fires, mainly small grass fires.

“We did have one structural fire where we lost a single-wide mobile home,” Rangel said. “Winds are expected to get between 20 and 25 miles per hour with 40 percent chances of rain Sunday, and 75 percent on March 6. The grass will get really dry. I recommend to keep the burn ban off the next two weeks, but we will monitor the situation.”

Commissioners allowed overtime for three part-time deputies who have been helping with the school district but noted that no more overtime pay would be approved.

Commissioner BJ Westmoreland recommended more deputies be trained so there will be more available to have access to the schools.

Judge Haden said the county’s computers had been hacked and more than 2,400 malicious emails were recently sent out.

“We used the cyber security insurance,” Haden said. The $8,120 expense came from the county’s IT outside services.

The City of Luling is down to four officers and has asked that the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office provide backup during this period. It was approved.

A Development Agreement was approved between the County and Chisholm Hill, LP of approximately a 776.772-acre subdivision located at Black Ankle Road and Boggy Creek Road.

A development agreement between the County and Tack Redwood Partners for the development the Lakeshore subdivision, an approximately 1,044.73-acre subdivision located at Railroad Street and SH 142.

Also, a Preliminary Plat for Lytton Hills, Phase 2 consisting of 49 residential lots on approximately 62.322 acres located on FM 1854 was approved.