Dale Community Center awarded $30,480 T-Mobile Hometown Grant







DALE, TX

The Dale Community Center has been awarded a $30,480 T-Mobile Hometown Grant to expand internet access and create a new public gathering space for residents in this rural Caldwell County community.

The grant will fund the installation of a mesh Wi-Fi network providing free public internet access throughout the community center grounds. In addition, the project includes construction of a historic train-themed pavilion designed to celebrate Dale’s heritage while offering a versatile space for community events, educational programs, and outdoor activities.

Local leaders say the improvements will play a key role in bridging the digital divide, supporting local families, and ensuring Dale has the modern infrastructure needed to serve its growing population. Caldwell County Precinct 3 Commissioner Edward “Ed” Theriot praised the investment, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in small communities.

“Small communities like Dale thrive when we have partners willing to invest in our quality of life,” Theriot said. “This grant helps us continue building places where our residents can gather, learn, and grow together.”

Since 2021, T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program has invested nearly $800,000 in 18 small towns across Texas, supporting projects that strengthen education, infrastructure, technology, and public spaces in rural and small-town communities.

A T-Mobile Hometown Grant check presentation and community celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at the Dale Community Center, located at 100 Civic Drive in Dale. Residents are encouraged to attend and celebrate the investment in the community’s future.