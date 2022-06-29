Deputies find deceased male in Dale￼ Share:







CCSO

On Friday, June 24, at about 5:59 p.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a welfare concern regarding a possible body between the 500 and 1900 block of Crooked Road in Dale. Deputies arrived in the area and located a deceased male in the 2200 block of Crooked Road. The cause of death is currently unknown. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information or a tip is asked to contact Detective Bauman at (512) 398-6777 ext. 4535.