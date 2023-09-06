Diez y Seis to have packed event Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Last year’s Diez y Seis in Lockhart was perhaps the biggest and best to date. Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jonathan Gonzales plans on the 2023 event to be another memorable one.

Live entertainment is scheduled through the evening on Friday, Sept. 15 an throughout most of the day on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Also, Gonzales expects between 40 to 45 vendors to line the south side of the Lockhart square.

The musical lineup is as follows:

Sept. 15

6-7 p.m. – DJ Hot Tejano

7-8:30 p.m. – Grupo Atrapato

9-10 p.m. – Diamondback

10:30-midnight – David Lee Garza y Los Musicales

Sept. 16

p.m. – DJ Hot Tejano

1-2 p.m. – Mariachi Sangre De Mi Tierra

2:30-3:30 p.m. – David Marez

4:30-6 p.m. – La Nuevea Maravilla

6:30-8 p.m. – Broken Arrow

8:30-10 p.m. – M-Dos

10:30-midnight – J.R. Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits

Diez y Seis celebrates Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic culture.