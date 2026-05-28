Dwight Kent Jeffrey Share:







Dwight Kent Jeffrey passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, leaving behind a life full of music, laughter, hard work, and love for family, friends, and community. Born on July 19, 1954, Dwight grew up in Austin alongside his brothers and sister before later making McMahan the place he proudly called home. A 1973 graduate of John H. Reagan High School, Dwight carried with him a strong work ethic, a quick wit, and a personality that could make anyone feel welcome.

On June 29, 1973, Dwight married the love of his life, Linda, at McMahan Baptist Church. Together they built a life grounded in love and perseverance, later welcoming their son, Michael, on February 23, 1981. Dwight and Linda were also baptized at the same church in 2023.

Dwight was truly a jack of all trades, a builder, craftsman, musician, gardener, wannabe chef, and problem solver. If something needed fixing, building, planting, or figuring out, Dwight was the man to call. In the 1980s and early 1990s, he owned and operated D&L Cattle and D&L Construction, where he not only built businesses but also built homes with his own hands, including his family home and his mother’s home. Later, he dedicated nearly 30 years of service to Caldwell County Unit Road, retiring in 2016 as the County Road Administrator after years of faithfully serving the community through the road department.

His commitment to serving others extended far beyond his career. Dwight proudly served as Fire Chief of the McMahan Volunteer Fire Department and continued volunteering long after, always willing to help neighbors and friends whenever needed.

Dwight was most at peace on the water with a fishing pole in hand, especially during the summer months when the coast called his name to trips to Rockport. When hunting season rolled around, Dwight could usually be found at the Sandhills camp house, sharing a beverage, shooting the BS, playing dominos, telling stories, and enjoying the company of people that meant the world to him.

He had a deep appreciation for music and loved having a guitar in his hands. Family and friends still fondly remember the Whizzerville Picker jam sessions of the early and mid-1990s, where music, laughter, and storytelling filled the air late into the night.

At home, Dwight could often be found tending his garden, woodworking, playing with his dog, Gunner, or relaxing beneath the beautiful pergola he proudly built himself. Under it sat just about every kind of outdoor cooking equipment imaginable, and Dwight loved cooking on every single one of them. Grilling and BBQing were more than hobbies to him, he truly loved experimenting. On rainy days, his cooking adventures moved indoors, where he would take over the kitchen, make a mess, and lovingly drive Linda crazy while working up whatever recipe or technique he had decided to master that day.

More than anything, Dwight will be remembered for the way he made people feel. Whether greeting someone with his familiar “Hey kid,” answering with a playful “What?” when teased, or affectionately calling out “Hey babe,” his hugs, voice and humor became part of the heartbeat of those who loved him. He had a way of making ordinary moments unforgettable.

Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Jeffrey; his son, Michael Jeffrey and longtime girlfriend, Samantha Schneider, along with her daughters, Zoee and Alyson; his beloved dog, Gunner; his brother, Keith Jeffrey and wife Dixie; his sister, Bilinda Jeffrey-Seely and husband Steve; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Curtis Darrell Jeffrey, and his brother, Lance Jeffrey.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 5-7pm at McCurdy Funeral Home with funeral services taking place Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Jeffrey Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Dwight’s life at McMahan Baptist Church immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to McMahan Baptist Church.

Though Dwight’s hands are now at rest, the things he built, his family, friendships, music, service, and memories, will continue for generations to come.