Easter Egg Hunts continue in Caldwell County

GAH and Parkview to co-host Easter Egg Hunt March 29

Golden Age Home Assisted Living & Parkview Nursing and Rehab will join for an Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 29, from 10 am. to noon at 1505 S. Main Street.

The event promises to be “egg-citing” for everyone.

For more information, contact Jessica Silvas at 512-398-2421, or via email at activities@goldenagehome.com.

4:12 Kids’ Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 30

4:12 Kids will host its 4th annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 30, beginning at noon at the Lockhart Little League Complex at Lockhart City Park.

There will be more than 10,000 Easter eggs spread over four age-specific fields.

Lytton Springs Park Easter Egg Hunt on March 30

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Lytton Springs Park with a Cake Walk, Pinata, and food on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be at 294 Sunrise St. in Dale.