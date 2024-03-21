Easter Egg Hunts scheduled in Caldwell County Share:







Easter Fundraiser for Animal Shelter March 23

Join us Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for photos with the Easter Bunny for Pets & People at Torres Fit in Plaza Shopping Center on State Park Road. Bring your camera, well behaved pet, children, or come by yourself to have your picture taken. Then stay to shop at our vendors. Bring a donation of wet/dry cat/dog food, treats, new or gently used towels and blankets, or a free will cash donation that will be used by volunteers to purchase items for the dogs and cats of the Lockhart/Caldwell County Animal Shelter. This event is coordinated solely by volunteers.

GAH and Parkview to co-host Easter Egg Hunt on March 29

Golden Age Home Assisted Living & Parkview Nursing and Rehab will join for an Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 29, from 10 am. to noon at 1505 S. Main Street.

The event promises to be “egg-citing” for everyone.

For more information, contact Jessica Silvas at 512-398-2421, or via email at activities@goldenagehome.com.

Lytton Springs Park Easter Egg Hunt on March 30

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Lytton Springs Park with a Cake Walk, Pinata, and food on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be at 294 Sunrise St. in Dale.

4:12 Kids’ Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 30

4:12 Kids will host its 4th annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 30, beginning at noon at the Lockhart Little League Complex at Lockhart City Park.

There will be more than 10,000 Easter eggs spread over four age-specific fields.