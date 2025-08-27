Electric Rodeo Tattoo: Bringing art to Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Photo by: Leesa Teale

When Austin began to change in the late 2010s, many longtime residents started looking for more space, quieter surroundings, and stronger community ties. For tattoo artist Bob Marlar, that shift became the beginning of a new chapter.

In 2017, after years of running Texas Bob’s Tattoos in Austin, Marlar sold the shop to his close friend, Matt Morren, who renamed it Electric Rodeo Tattoo. The two often talked about the future, and soon Lockhart seemed like the right place to plant deeper roots.

“We wanted more space for livestock and better conditions for gardening,” Marlar recalled. “Matt spent so much time with me out in the country that he wanted to follow suit and open a second shop here in Lockhart, where we could grow old tattooing together.”

The pair built the shop in November 2020, but tragedy struck just six months later when Morren passed away. Closing wasn’t an option. “I couldn’t imagine shutting the doors after all the work we’d put into it,” Marlar said. “Matt’s family entrusted me to carry on his dream and legacy, and that’s what I’ve done.”

Until Electric Rodeo Tattoo opened, Caldwell County didn’t have a single licensed tattoo shop. For many residents, that meant traveling outside the county or turning to amateurs operating out of kitchens.

“It didn’t make sense that this commerce was leaving the county,” Marlar explained. “We wanted to provide a safe, clean environment where anyone, whether they’d been tattooed before or not, could feel comfortable walking in.”

The shop quickly developed a reputation for high standards, with an emphasis on clean line work, smooth shading, and vibrant color saturation.

Lockhart, often seen as a magnet for musicians and artists priced out of Austin, proved to be fertile ground for the shop’s ethos. “Many of us missed the sense of community that Austin used to have,” Marlar said. “Here, we’ve built friendships that motivate us to give back.”

Electric Rodeo Tattoo frequently donates gift certificates and merchandise to local causes, and the staff often surprises customers with free piercings or tattoos. A new referral program even rewards clients who send friends and family. “We’re just happy to be part of helping our neighbors any way we can,” Marlar added.

The philosophy at Electric Rodeo Tattoo is simple: clients come first. “If something goes against our code of ethics, we’ll be honest about it,” Marlar explained. That honesty extends to helping customers avoid tattoos that won’t age gracefully or might not fit well.

“It’s more than a job to us,” he said. “We want everyone to have a genuinely wonderful, memorable, and fun experience from consultation to completion. After all, we’re kinda with you forever in a way.”

Fair pricing also plays a central role. “We charge a fair rate for our experience and overhead, comparable to the industry standard, but always with the client’s best interests in mind,” Marlar added.

Before moving to Lockhart, Marlar spent years tattooing in major cities like Boston, Las Vegas, and Austin. The move was intentional, a chance to slow down and connect with community in a way big-city life didn’t allow.

“It takes patience to grow a business in a small but growing town,” he said. “Five years later, things are only looking up. We’ve built a strong and loyal clientele, and for that we’re grateful. As a service, we’re only here because of the support of this community and the folks who love to visit us.”

More than just a tattoo shop, Electric Rodeo Tattoo stands as a tribute to friendship, perseverance, and community. What began as a shared dream between two artists has become a cornerstone of Lockhart’s creative spirit.

And every line of ink, every story told through skin, carries forward not only the artistry of tattooing, but also the legacy of Bob Marlar’s dear friend, whose vision lives on.