Emil Henry Niemann 81, of Lockhart, Texas passed way on February 3, 2021. Emil was born on January 17, 1940 in Woodsboro, Texas to Emil Otto Niemann and Martha Schirmer Niemann. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher.

Emil is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ann Marie Niemann and 2 grandchildren, Kenneth Niemann and Jacob Slussler.

He is survived by his children, Emil Henry Niemann Jr., Genna Niemann, James Niemann, Johnny Niemann, Clifton Niemann, Mizzte Niemann and Donna Niemann; 6 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Reuben Niemann and his wife Jackie, Alvin Niemann, and Leander Niemann and 1 sister, Lorraine Meitler and her husband Chuck.

A memorial service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on February 20, 2021 at 2PM with Army Honors presented.