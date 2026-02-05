Enrollment grows at ACC with double-digit gains Share:







AUSTIN, Texas (January 20, 2026) – Austin Community College District (ACC) welcomes students for the spring 2026 semester beginning Tuesday, January 20. The College continues to see enrollment growth in almost all programs.

“What we’re seeing is proof that when we design college around real lives and real jobs, students respond,” says ACC Chancellor Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. “More students are enrolling, more are staying, and more are moving forward with confidence and purpose. That matters. It tells us our work to remove financial barriers, align schedules with work and family, and build clear pathways into high-demand careers is changing outcomes — for students, for families, and for the Central Texas workforce.”

As of Friday, January 16, spring enrollment is up over 7% from last year, with 40,781 students enrolled, compared to 37,970 last spring. More students are choosing to stay with ACC from semester to semester.

Data show a 9% growth in students continuing at ACC compared to last year and 23% growth from two years ago.

Growth is strongest in workforce-aligned and health-related fields, including:

•Advanced Manufacturing | Up more than 17%

•Skilled Trades | Up more than 17%

•Health Sciences | Up more than 17%

•Liberal Arts – Humanities and Communications | Up more than 13%.

ACC is also seeing progress in full-time enrollment, a key component of the College’s student success strategy. This spring, 11,319 students are enrolled full-time, up from 10,195 last year, an indicator that more students are able to continue and reach their goals faster.

Access and affordability continue to play a major role in that success. Participation in ACC’s Free Tuition

Pilot program has doubled. Last year, ACC had one cohort with 4,894 students. Now there are two cohorts totalling 9,741 students enrolled this spring. The program covers tuition and fees for eligible students from the ACC service area, reducing financial barriers and supporting on-time completion.

To meet student demand, ACC continues to add course sections as needed and is using predictive analytics and strategic scheduling to anticipate when, where, and how students want to take classes — ensuring more options that fit real lives and keep students on track.

Registration remains open for 14-, 12-, and 8-week courses, offering flexible entry points throughout the semester.

For more information, visit austincc.edu/shortsemester.