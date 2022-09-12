Erminia Torres Navarro Share:







Our beloved, Erminia Torres Navarro, of Lockhart, Texas was joined with our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2022, at the age of ninety-one. She was cared for and loved by her family till the moment of her very last breath on earth. Erminia was born to Alberto and Adelia Gutierrez Torres in Mendoza, Texas on April 25, 1931. Alberto was a farmer and Erminia along with her siblings grew up in rural Central Texas.

At the age of seventeen Erminia married the love of her life, Apolonio Navarro in 1948. They were a devoted couple, raising eleven resilient children. They were united in marriage as one for thirty-five years. Death separated them when Apolonio suddenly passed away in an automobile accident in 1983.

Apolonio worked tirelessly to provide and be there by her side to help raise their eleven children, born between 1949 and 1973. Erminia was not a mere “Housewife”. She lived a Proverbs 31 life and as the verse reads, “She watched over the affairs of her household and did not eat the bread of idleness.” Erminia lived in a time without modern household amenities and appliances. Laundry was washed in an old hand wringing machine and the clothes dryer was an outdoor clothesline. Hot water was secured by a wood burning stove and panning it out for washing dishes, clothes, and bathing.

Despite her lack of formal education, she was a beacon of knowledge and wisdom, providing loving guidance and instruction for her children, ensuring all of them graduated high school, which they all did. Two of her children earned college degrees and many proudly served our country in the armed forces. She started early, encouraging the oldest of the children to set an example of excellence for the younger ones to follow. She was constantly praying, but not in a worrisome way. She trusted the Lord and her strong faith led those around her.

Erminia’s heart overflowed with love for all her grandchildren and experienced the most joy in their presence. They all lovingly referred to her as Grandma Minnie. Her joys were praying the rosary, glamming up, collecting jewelry, and being surrounded by family.

Erminia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her son Alifonso Navarro; her siblings Andres Torres, Apolonia Briceno, Jose Torres and Doroteo Torres, as well as daughter-in-law Linda Rodriguez+.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Apolonio Navarro, Jr. (Spouse- Luisa), Maximiliano Navarro (Spouse-Refugia Maria), Wilfredo Navarro (Spouse-Sanjuana), Aurelio Navarro Sr. (+Linda Rodriguez), Manuel Navarro (Spouse-Estella), Simon Navarro, Herminia Contreras (Spouse-Michael Anthony), Maria Maciel (Spouse-Daniel) Refugio Navarro (Spouse-Annette) and Lydia Rodriguez (Spouse-Steven Sean). She is also survived by siblings Maria Castillo, Adelia Mireles, Marcelina Hernandez, and Albert Torres along with nineteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.