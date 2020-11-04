Esther Garcia Share:







Esther Garcia loving wife and mother has gained her Heavenly wings. Esther was called to be with our Heavenly Savior on October 31, 2020, at the age of 70, peacefully surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She bravely and heroically fought cancer and conquered it multiple times.

Esther was born on December 26, 1949 in San Marcos, Texas. Esther is preceded in death by parents, Pedro and Catalina Ramirez; sister, Estella Zuniga and brother, Edward Ramirez.

Esther is survived by her husband, Hector Garcia of 51 years; children, Daniel Garcia (Nicole), Lisa Borja (Rene), Bertha Martinez (Marty), and Christina Zuniga; her brothers Henry Ramirez (Linda) and Pete Ramirez II; her grandchildren whom she truly adored, Maddie Garcia, Izabella Garcia, James Daniel Martinez, Gabby Martinez and Kachel Reed.

She was the glue that held the family together and will always be in our hearts.

The family of Esther Garcia would like to thank Compassus Hospice and family and friends for their prayers, phone calls, and food delivered to the home.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM with recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/esther-garcia