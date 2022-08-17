Fast-rising stars of Nuevo to perform at Courthouse Nights￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Calling it music of Americana meets Tejano, Will Rhodes of Rach and Rhodes Presents is especially excited about Friday night’s artists for August’s Courthouse Nights.

Nuevo will play for those attending the concert Courthouse Nights around the Lockhart square from 8:30-10 p.m. DJ Island Time – Rhodes – will prep the crowd for Nuevo beginning at 7 p.m.

“This is my favorite band personally that I’ve booked for Courthouse Nights,” Rhodes said. “One of the reasons is I really try to book it around the community, and we have a very, very large Hispanic population. This is kind of a new band. They are younger. They are absolutely amazing. They have been opening up on tour with Los Lobos, and we are getting them just in time as they are really hitting right now.”

Nuevo consists of Dante Schwebel (vocal, guitars), David Jimenez (vocal, guitars), Anthony Farrell (keyboards), Andrew Trube (bass), and Nico Leophonte (drums).

The band was recently nominated for Best New Act by Austin Chronicle. Nuevo has performed recently at Antone’s in Austin and Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, as well as locations in San Antonio and Houston.

“Schwebel went and played guitar for the Black Keys for a while in Nashville,” Rhodes said. “He and Jimenez are both from the valley.

“They’re really big right now They are getting a lot of traction. We’re excited to book them. It’s going to be really wonderful. Rachel (Lingvai) is excited too.”

There will be two remaining Courthouse Nights: Sept. 16 with The Tiarras, and Oct. 21 with Matt Vasquez of Delta Spirit.