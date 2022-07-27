Fires continue at blistering pace in county￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Two firefighters received minor injuries, five brush trucks are out of commission in Caldwell County, and more than 50 fires have burned 30 acres. Those are just a few of the numbers Hector Rangel, Chief of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the county, provided to the Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning.

“We have been pretty busy,” Rangel said. “I want to thank all of the volunteer firefighters as well as the Texas Forest Service and U.S. Forest Service.

“We are going through about six cases of water per day and lots of ice.”

Rangel said he had talked with weather service personnel who said there was no rain in the forecast through Aug. 15 and temperatures will often be between 102 and 105 degrees.

“I highly recommend to keep the burn ban on,” Rangel said.

Commissioners agreed, passing his recommendation unanimously.

In other business:

The vandalism of signs and barriers at the Black Ankle Road construction has been addressed, according to Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke.

David Clark, an engineer with Doucet & Associates, said the holdup on the paving at Political Road was a machine had been down, but paving is expected next week.

As for Black Ankle Road, crews are ready to pour perhaps by the end of this week. There is about a month to go on the entire Black Ankle Road project, but the hope is to open it to traffic within two to three weeks.

Commissioner B.J. Westmoreland: asked that Black Ankle Road open as close to school opening as possible.