First Friday to feature more artists￼

The Lockhart Downtown Business Association will have its monthly First Friday on July 1 beginning at 5 p.m. Most business in downtown Lockhart will keep later hours, some even having special treats for visitors on First Friday.

Commerce Gallery will have an Open House from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m. Featured artists will be Reagan Corbett of Dallas, Danika Ostrowski of Austin, and Molly Odom Magill of Dallas. There will be music by DJ Tejas T.

In the wake of the current feminist and social revolution, Corbett is heavily influenced by social dilemmas and how they affect society. Both her visual and conceptual focus are rooted in American pop culture. Her work, while simple at first glance, offers open-ended questions for the viewer to contemplate.

Ostrowski paints landscapes en-plein-air and creates in-studio work based on photographs, sketches and memories. She is a dedicated advocate for the preservation of public lands. She uses her platform as an artist to fundraise for the National Parks Foundation and spread awareness of conservation efforts.

Magill has been influenced by generations of a family of creative people, artists, writers, poets and musicians. The studio work is always connected to an intersection of things — past and present, soft and bold, real and unreal, rural and urban, joy and sorrow. She seeks to embrace these intersections and all the circumstances that bring us to where we are, no matter how unexpected or imperfect the path.