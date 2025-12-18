G&E Auto Repair: Nearly five decades of trusted automotive service in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

Founded in 1976, G&E Auto Repair has been a cornerstone of automotive service in Lockhart, Texas for nearly fifty years. What began as a small, family-run operation has grown into a respected local business known for integrity, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to its customers and community.

G&E was established by Guy Maiorka and Ellen Maiorka, who opened the original shop next to Calvin Homman’s Phillips 66 on Highway 183. Operating out of a modest two-bay building, the business quickly earned a reputation for dependable work and outgrew its first location.

Over the years, the shop moved several times to accommodate growth, including locations at what is now Johnny and Sons Paint and Body on Blackjack Street, across from the old Dairy Queen, and later beside Chisholm Trail BBQ in a shop connected to a Texaco station. Each move reflected steady progress and an expanding customer base.

In 2015, G&E Auto Repair reached a major milestone by purchasing its current location, 1412 Commerce St., marking a permanent home and ending decades of relocation.

Following Guy Maiorka’s separation from Ellen in the 1980s, he continued to operate the business under the G&E name, honoring the reputation and trust the community had come to associate with it. Guy remained the owner until his passing in late 2021.

Ownership then transitioned to his son Kevin Maiorka, who proudly continues the family legacy while guiding the business into its next chapter.

At G&E, the goal has always been simple: diagnose vehicles correctly the first time. While challenges occasionally arise, as they do in any technical field, customers are never charged for mistakes. Accountability and honesty remain core values.

The shop places a strong emphasis on ongoing training, ensuring technicians stay current with rapidly evolving automotive technology. As modern vehicles become increasingly complex, G&E evolves alongside them.

G&E handles a wide range of services, from routine maintenance such as brakes and tune-ups to major repairs including engine and transmission replacements and air conditioning work. One area where the shop truly stands out is electrical diagnostics, often among the most challenging and time-consuming automotive issues. Successfully restoring a vehicle’s proper function after diagnosing an elusive electrical problem is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work.

Recent investments in equipment have expanded in-house capabilities, including a state-of-the-art alignment machine, allowing the team to maintain full control over repair quality. The shop also now offers comprehensive tire services, including tire replacement and TPMS repairs.

Community involvement is an important part of G&E’s identity. The business actively supports local nonprofits and proudly sponsors the Roaring Lion Band, reflecting a commitment to giving back beyond the shop doors. Customers benefit as well, not only through fair pricing and honest recommendations, but through service rooted in long-term relationships.

Future plans include expanding the shop and making additional improvements to the building, further enhancing service capacity and customer experience.

Kevin is especially grateful to now run the business alongside his wife, Suzanne, who joined G&E after retiring from a 28-year career teaching high school geometry and algebra. Her organizational skills and knowledge have become invaluable assets, and together they look forward to many more years of serving Lockhart.