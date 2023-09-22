Golden Age Home commemorates National Assisted Living Week Share:







Golden Age Home

Golden Age Home took part in a weeklong celebration of National Assisted Living Sunday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 16. Golden Age Home joined tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country for the festivities.

National Assisted Living Week is officially sponsored by First Quality in 2023 and honors this year’s theme, “Season of Reflection.”

“This year’s National Assisted Living Week is a special time to recognize and thank those who truly make communities across the country a loving home,” said Nicole Burnett, Executive Director of Golden Age Home. “‘Season of Reflection’ provides both the chance to welcome the changing season and the opportunity for local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work in assisted living. It is important to take this special time to learn more about this sector of long-term care and the important role it plays.”

Activities offered during the celebration at Golden Age Home included:

* Reflections & Bingo with Lockhart High School’s Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Culinary Arts students.

* Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo sponsored by Land Sale Texas.

* Community Health Fair Event including 36 vendors, 26 students from Lockhart High School’s CCMA Certified Clinical Medical Assistant program, 16 students from Gary Job Corp, and many community members.

* Talent Show with Gary Job Corp students.

* Community Bingo with seniors from all 4 long-term care homes in Lockhart.

“We encourage members of the community to stay connected and visit Golden Age Home’s social media pages for pictures of National Assisted Living Week,” said Burnett. “Engaging our residents with community members and students is a rewarding experience and makes a tremendous difference in their lives.”

Golden Age Home will continue these efforts with our Preschool Music & Movement Class starting on Sept. 28. Please call Golden Age Home at 512-398-2421 if interested in participating.