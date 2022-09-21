Golden effort lifts Wolves past Lions￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

DAVENPORT – It was a golden night for Davenport, keeping its winning streak alive while stopping Lockhart’s perfect record to open the season.

Tailback Shastin Golden finished with an incredible 377 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 29 attempts as the Wolves struck early and often against a Lockhart, winning the eventual shootout, 62-42.

The Lions amassed 505 yards of offense themselves, but Davenport managed 578.

“Defensively, we didn’t feed off each other like we had been doing,” Lockhart Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “Our decision-making wasn’t as good as it had been the first three games. We just didn’t play real well defensively. We reviewed the film Saturday morning with the guys and went over things and I hope they understand what they didn’t do.”

Each team only had to punt once.

Lockhart ended its non-District schedule at 3-1. The Lions will host Cedar Creek Friday night for homecoming in what will also be the first district game of the season. Cedar Creek is 0-4 after losing at Elgin last Friday, 44-15.

The Lions’ defense had been stellar in its first three outings, limiting San Antonio Southwest, Pflugerville Connally, and Kyle Lehman to an average of just 15 points per game before Golden and the Wolves moved at will last week.

It was almost a repeat of last season’s game at Lockhart, only the Lions won that game, 63–42.

In its previous victory over Kyle Lehman, Lockhart gave up a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. Against Davenport, the Lions gave up a 72-yard touchdown run by Golden on the second play from scrimmage. Josh Gil kicked the PAT and with 11:10 left in the first quarter, Davenport led 7-0.

Lockhart used its first possession to drive 62 yards in 12 plays, converting three third downs in the process. Sean McKinney, who had an exceptional game with 143 yards, capped off the drive with a one-yard run. Omar Ocampo’s PAT with 5:49 left in the first tied the game, 7-7.

Davenport and Golden didn’t take long – 40 seconds — to regain the lead, as the Wolves moved 64 yards in four plays, the final 54 on a Golden run. Gil’s PAT made it 14-7 with 5:09 still left in the first.

Lockhart was stopped on downs on its next series, and Davenport promptly drove 66 yards 11 plays, scoring on Triston Hamlin’s first of two TD passes, this one from seven yards out to Kyler Payne with 4:29 left in the half. Gil’s PAT made it 21-7.

Lockhart quickly moved 60 yards in six plays to get within 21-14. Quarterback Ashton Dickens’ dazzling 19-yard run with 2:40 remaining in the half was followed by Ocampo’s PAT. Dickens would also have a strong game with 121 yards rushing and another 231 passing.

Golden scored on the first Davenport possession of the second half on a 13-yard run, capping off a five-play, 65-yard drive with 7:28 left in the third quarter. Gil’s PAT made it 28-14.

Dickens found Diante Jackson over the middle on the Lions’ second drive of the half, and Jackson broke a tackle and sprinted the rest of the way for a 76-yard touchdown. Ocampo’s PAT made it 28-21 with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

Golden scored again from three yards out, capping an eight-play, 62-yard drive with 3:41 left in the period. Gil’s PAT made it 35-21.

Lockhart answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive when Traveon Hopkins scored on a three-yard run. Ocampo pulled the Tigers to within 35-28 with 1:03 left in the frame, but that’s as close as the Lions would get the rest of the way.

The fourth period was a true shootout with the teams combining for 41 points and six touchdowns.

Davenport scored the first two TDs of the period – the first on a 12-yard run by Golden with 12:00 remaining. Gil’s PAT was wide left, leaving the score at 41-28, and the second following an onsides kick recovery when Golden scored on the very next play on a 45-yard run with 11:23 remaining. Gil’s PAT made it 48-28.

McKinney scored with 9:08 left to play on a two-yard run. Campo’s PAT made it 48-35.

Golden scored his seventh TD with 5:14 left on a seven-yard run. Gil’s PAT made it 55-35.

Lockhart scored its final TD with 3:43 left when Dickens ran in from 13 yards out. Ocampo’s PAT made it 55-42.

“(Golden) is a really good football player, but there were some things we did where we were not in position and being a good back like he is he was able to find holes,” Moebes said.

The Wolves made it 62-42 when Hamlin passed 11 yards to David Miller. Gil was again true on his PAT.

Lockhart appeared to have scored again when Dickens connected with McKinney in a 20-yard TD pass, but a flag nullified the play, and the Lions were unable to cross paydirt again.

“I’m certainly proud of what we did offensively,” Moebes said.

* * *

5A-2, Region IV District 13

District All

Lockhart 0-0 3-1

Liberty Hill 0-0 3-1

Veterans Memorial 0-0 3-1

Tivy 0-0 2-2

Bastrop 0-0 0-4

Cedar Creek 0-0 0-4

Pieper 0-0 0-4

Sept. 16 games

Davenport 62, Lockhart 42

Elgin 44, Cedar Creek 15

Pflugerville 42, Bastrop 35

Hallettsville 25, Pieper (S.A.) 0

Tivy (Kerrville) 28, Marble Falls 21

Liberty Hill 49, Rouse 21

Veterans Memorial (S.A.) 31, at Canyon Lake 28

Sept. 23 schedule

Cedar Creek at Lockhart

Pieper (S.A.) at Bastrop

Kerrville Tivy at Liberty Hill

Veterans Memorial (S.A.) is OPEN

GAME STATISTICS

Davenport 62, Lockhart 42

Score by Quarters

Lockhart 7 7 14 14 — 42

Davenport 14 7 14 27 — 62

TEAM STATS Lockhart Davenport

First Downs 25 26

Rushes-Yards 50-274 38-385

Passing 15-31-0 20-30-0

Passing Yards 231 193

Total Yards 505 578

Punts-Avg. 1-40.0 1-47.0

Penalties-Yards 6-53 2-23

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1

Time of Possession 27:32 20:28

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

LOCKHART — McKinney 21-143, Dickens 23-121, Hopkins 3-18, Jackson 2-1, team 1-(-9). DAVENPORT — Golden 29-377, Miller 1-15, Greiman 1-5, Hamlin 7-(-12).

PASSING

LOCKHART — Dickens 15-31-0-231. DAVENPORT — Hamlin 20-30-0-193.

RECEIVING

LOCKHART — Jackson 2-92, Garcia 5-63, Herzog 3-41, Deutsch 3-30, McKinney 2-5. DAVENPORT — Miller 6-58, Payne 6-55, Greiman 5-49, Singletary 3-33.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

DAVENPORT — Golden 72 run (Gil kick), 11:10

LOCKHART — McKinney 1 run (Ocampo kick), 5:49

DAVENPORT — Golden 54 run (Gil kick), 5:09

Second Quarter

DAVENPORT — Payne 7 pass from Hamlin (Gil kick), 4:29

LOCKHART — Dickens 19 run (Ocampo kick), 2:40

Third Quarter

DAVENPORT — Golden 13 run (Gil kick), 7:28

LOCKHART — Jackson 76 pass from Dickens (Ocampo kick), 6:32

DAVENPORT — Golden 3 run (Gil kick), 3:41

LOCKHART — Hopkins 3 run (Ocampo kick), 1:03

Fourth Quarter

DAVENPORT — Golden 12 run (kick fail), 11:34

DAVENPORT — Golden 45 run (Gil kick), 11:23

LOCKHART — McKinney 2 run (Ocampo kick), 9:08

DAVENPORT — Golden 7 run (Gil kick), 5:14

LOCKHART — Dickens 13 run (Ocampo kick), 3:43

DAVENPORT — Miller 11 pass from Hamlin (Gil kick), 1:36