Gulley garners prestigious honor￼ Share:







Lockhart High School’s senior guard Jah Gulley has been named the Central Texas Player of the Year by the Austin American-Statesman.

Gulley averaged 29.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Lions, who made their first back-to-back state playoff berth in 61 years.

In the article, Gulley credited his late father, who died of COVID-19 in October at 46, for putting a basketball in his hands as early as the age of 4. Gulley wore his father’s name on tape around a wrist.

Gulley’s performance has him receiving offers from Centenary College, Incarnate Word, and Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan) He plans to announce the college of his choice in April.

Gulley was named Offensive Most Valuable Player for Class 5A District 17.

“I have coached some great guards during my coaching career and Jah is the most explosive guard I have ever coached,” Torres told the American-Statesman. “He has the ability to score whenever he wants. Also, his leadership skills are outstanding.”

The Lions were 0-7 while Gulley nursed an injury early in the season.

“His leadership on the court and him demanding execution,” Torres said when asked how he would remember Gulley. “The main traits that make him special is him wanting to serve others and his willingness to win. We preach in our program about serving each other. Don’t worry about yourself and have a team-first attitude. Jah modeled our motto every day and is a great role model for our younger players.”