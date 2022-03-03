Household Hazardous Waste Collection March 26￼ Share:







City of Lockhart

For Current Residents of the City of Lockhart Only.

When? Saturday, March 26

Time? 9 a.m. to noon (rain or shine)

Where? City Park

Main/Central Pavilion — Pool Parking Lot

What will we take? Cleaning products: drain cleaners, concentrates, degreasers, oven cleaners, solvents; polishers, pool chemicals, household batteries, paints, varnishes, etc.

We will not take: Waste generated by businesses and commercial farming, tires, chemical containers larger than 5 gallons, medical waste and sharps, empty containers, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, gun powder, metal, wire, and PCB’s.

Disposal cost to you? None

Did you know it can be unsafe to dispose household hazardous waste in with your everyday garbage.

Many can cause serious injury to employees who pick up your garbage. Whenever possible avoid purchasing such items because of the disposal liabilities, costs, and environmental dangers. If you must purchase, buy in quantities for immediate use-only enough for what you need. Please explore alternative products that are environmentally friendly / safer.

You must be a Lockhart City Resident to participate in the event.

Bring Utility Bill or other proof of residence.

SAFETY TIPS! (For Collection Day)

• Bring products in the original containers — Do not mix products!

• Make sure containers are properly sealed and labeled correctly.

• If the container leaks, pack in larger container and use absorbents, such as

cat litter, to soak up leaks.

• If you do not know what it is, mark it “unknown.”

• If possible, place materials in cardboard boxes—boxes with dividers make for good

packaging.

• Place materials in areas away from drivers and passengers.

Electronics are accepted at the Lockhart Recycling Center.

You can now drop off electronics such as TVs, computers, phones, etc., at the Lockhart Recycle Center.

located at 110 N. Brazos Street, Lockhart. The Recycle Center is open to accept items:

Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-noon; 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Sunday-Monday: Closed

For more information about the Recycle Center, please contact (512) 398-6452.