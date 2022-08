Illegal trash dumping site found Share:







CCSO

Caldwell County EEU investigators found an illegal trash dump site off Dry Creek Road Monday morning. Identifiers were discovered, so the case remains active for ongoing investigation.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office thanked citizens of the county who call and report illegal dumping as well as other environmental issues. If such an illegal trash dumping is discovered, call 512-398-1836, or look for complaint forms on the county website.