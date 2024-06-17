Jose Bosquez Share:







Jose Bosquez age 79 passed away peacefully on June 5, 2024 at his home in Dale, Texas surrounded by family. He was born December 9, 1944 to Antonio and Francis Bosquez in McMahan, Texas. On August 1, 1966 he married Maria Yruegas and they moved the short distance to Dale, Texas where they raised their four children and lived a quiet country life. Jose and Maria were married for 58 years but have known each other for over 60 years.

At the age of 10 Jose worked as a ranch hand. When he turned 21 he began working in the oil field as an oil pumper until he retired at the age of 62. Although he retired you could still find Jose cutting grass and enjoying the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, working on his tractor or in his garden. Jose was always excited to show his grandchildren all of the wonderful fruits and vegetables he had grown.

Jose loved his wife Maria’s cooking, especially her enchiladas and black-eyed peas. After enjoying a family meal, you could find him playing cards and bingo with his family. Jose was known for his generosity, he would help anyone in need whether it be family or friends. Jose was a man of few words, but his kindness spoke for itself, he was a devoted husband, dad, Popo and friend.

Jose is survived by his wife Maria Bosquez, his children Joe, Lisa, James, (Rosenda), and Russell (Ginger) grandchildren Joe Jr. (Kirsten), Victoria, Russell II, Michael, and Carson, great-grandchildren Bentley, Carson, Adley, Easton, and Avyana. Jose is also survived by his brother Lupe Bosquez (Chela) and Suzy Haygood (John).

Jose is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Francis Bosquez, brother Frank Bosquez, sisters Maria Deloera and Antonia Bosquez, and grandson Thomas Bosquez.

Pallbearers Lupe, Joe, James, Russell, Joe Jr., and Russell II.

Honorary pallbearers Lisa, Victoria, Michael, Carson, Bentley, Adley, Easton, and Avyana.

Visitation will begin at 5:00p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024

at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am

Friday, June 21, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Bunton Cemetery in Dale, Texas.