Junior Lions explore career opportunities Share:







Lockhart eighth graders began exploring possible career paths during the recent LEAP Career Fair in Luling. Students met with representatives from an array of companies, and industries, including Southwest Airlines, Tesla, and the U.S. Air Force. The event gave students an opportunity to learn about careers they may not have previously considered.

The fair also allowed students to practice networking skills by asking questions and making connections with area professionals. Those conversations offered students an early look at the many directions their lives could take after high school.

The experience encouraged students to think about their interests, recognize their strengths, and begin considering how their choices in school can help prepare them for the workplace. The fair was supported by GEAR UP and Lockhart Junior High as part of their effort to expose students to educational and professional opportunities.