Kids flock to Golden Age Easter Egg Hunt￼

Golden Age Home of Lockhart enjoyed about 250 children participating in its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 15.

Aside from the egg hunt, kids were treated to a variety of displays, including the Davenport Farms Petting Zoo, face-painting, an up-close look at a fire truck, and more.

The event, which took a year off due to COVID-19, was visited by members of the Lockhart Fire Department, Lockhart Police Department, Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Encompass Health, Aspen Hospice, Post Acute Medical, and Davenport Farms. It was sponsored by Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, and St. David’s Foundation.